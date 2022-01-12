Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive in 2023 with news and more expensive

Is it already 2023 in Australia? No, but at Toyota yes. At least for the Corolla and Corolla Cross models, which change from year to model and gain new features, which also raise their prices.

Since today (11) already available at Toyota dealerships, the Japanese brand’s mid-size duo arrives with prices starting at R$ 148,290 and R$ 161,990, respectively.

The Corolla and Corolla Cross now have the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) active safety package, previously reserved only for the hybrid versions of the two models.

Included in this package are adaptive cruise control, collision alert with obstacle detection and automatic braking, as well as automatic high beam.

Toyota Safety Sense also features Lane Keeping Alert and Lane Keeping Assist, which contributes to safety while driving on the road.

In the case of the Corolla, the induction cell charger in the versions is now also available in the Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid versions.

Before it was only available for the GR-S version. Another novelty in the sedan is the set of front and rear parking sensors, now part of the Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi versions.

On the Corolla Cross, the front parking sensor is now included in the XR and XRE version package.

Toyota’s mid-size crossover received an instrument panel and on-board computer update in the XRE and XRV Hybrid versions, which now adopt the same color pattern as the top-of-the-line XRX, which is also a flex-hybrid.

In 2021, the Corolla sold 41,900 units, while the Corolla Cross sold 34,253 copies. Leading the electrified car market with 54% of sales, the Toyota duo is furthest from the Yaris and Yaris Sedan brothers.

Both are equipped with a 2.0-liter dual-injection engine with up to 177 horsepower or a flex-fuel hybrid with a 1.8-liter engine with up to 101 horsepower, with another 72 horsepower, totaling 123 horsepower.

Toyota Corolla 2023 and Corolla Cross 2023 – Prices