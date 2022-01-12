Couple buys new blender, but cats keep the box hostage | pet channel

Jessica Gerson-Neeves The first photo taken, when Max climbed into the box for the first time

Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves bought a new blender to enjoy the Canadian winter with smoothies and soups, and the couple was looking forward to it. The device arrived at their home in Vancouver on December 16th.

Upon receiving the package, Jessica placed the relatively large box on the floor for just a second and that was all it took for Max, the 4-year-old cat, to jump into the box. The tutor thought it was funny and took a picture. What she didn’t expect was that the other two cats in the family, George and Lando Calrissian, would also like the new box.

It’s been more than three weeks and the cats haven’t left the crate free for even a minute, taking turns guarding the crate between them so that there’s always an occupant around while the others are going about their business. The blender is brand new.

Despite being an easy problem to solve, the owners of the feline trio are having fun with the situation and amusing others by sharing the day-to-day story in a Facebook group. They even asked the blender manufacturer for three empty boxes so they could give them to the kittens, something that was promptly answered but, due to the snow, they still haven’t arrived.

With information from The Washington Post.