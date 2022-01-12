Coutinho is officially announced by Aston Villa on loan and gets an unusual number

Aston Villa have officially announced the arrival of Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the current season

After the announcement of barcelona last Friday (7), the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho was officially announced by the Aston Villa this Tuesday (11). The midfielder will wear the number 23 shirt and sign on loan until the end of the season.

The agreement, which took a few days to be made official by the English club due to the player’s approval of the medical examinations and the authorization to work in England, provides for a purchase option.

Coutinho’s arrival at Aston Villa is a special request from Steven Gerrard, Villans coach and former teammate of the Brazilian in the days of Liverpool, his other passage through the Premier League.

“I don’t think you get the nickname ‘The Magician’ if you’re not a special football player,” Gerrard said when asked about the Brazilian on Thursday. Wikipedia, you will see a serial winner wherever you go. He has 63 games for Brazil, he played for Barcelona and he was incredible for Liverpool.”

Philippe Coutinho’s impending departure of Barcelona had already been reported by ESPN during this week. According to sources consulted, at least five clubs were moving in search of hiring the Brazilian.

Coutinho’s manager Kia Joorabchian was working with Barcelona to find a new club for the player after it became clear the midfielder is not in Xavi’s plans.

The Catalan club had tried to negotiate Coutinho in the previous windows, but without success, as no possibility encouraged the attacking midfielder. Now, however, sources close to the athlete confirm his decision to leave so he can return to playing regularly and increase his chances of playing in the World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona were determined to facilitate Coutinho’s departure, with favorable conditions for any club that wanted the Brazilian, whether on loan or purchase. The reason? Relieving the payroll is one of the priorities at Camp Nou, especially after the arrival of Ferran Torres, formerManchester City.