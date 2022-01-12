Coutinho wears Aston Villa’s number 23 shirt and says: “Looking forward to being on the field” | english football

Philippe Coutinho has a new home. And a new shirt. The attacking midfielder landed this Tuesday in Birmingham and presented himself to Aston Villa. On loan until the end of the season from Barcelona, ​​the 29-year-old Brazilian wore number 23 and gave his first words as a team player.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans, to being on the pitch. I know and feel that they are happy that I am here. I want to repay that on the pitch and enjoy my football”, he declared, in an interview with the club.

1 of 2 Philippe Coutinho wears the number 23 shirt for Aston Villa — Photo: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC Philippe Coutinho wears the number 23 shirt for Aston Villa — Photo: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC

Philippe was keen to praise coach Steven Gerrard’s essential role in the transfer. Coutinho was the coach’s companion when he was still Liverpool’s midfielder and captain. Both played together between 2012 and 2015.

– I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and its ambitions. I am very happy to be here and I want to enjoy my football – said the Brazilian.

“I’ve known Stevie for a long time. I played with him and learned a lot from him. He is someone I have great admiration for. I hope to do my best here.”

The Brazilian should do his first training session at Aston Villa this Wednesday, as announced by coach Steven Gerrard. Philippe tested positive for Covid-19 on December 30th and spent the turn of the year isolated. During the period, he kept his form at home and is fit for play at the moment. His last official match was on December 12, against Osasuna. At Aston Villa, the Brazilian should have more minutes on the field.

– I always want to be at my best, doing my job. That’s what I work hard for every day. I hope it will be a great rest of the season here – highlighted Coutinho, in his interview with Villa’s official channels.

2 of 2 Philippe Coutinho poses with the Aston Villa shirt — Photo: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images Philippe Coutinho poses with the Aston Villa shirt — Photo: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The expectation is that Coutinho will be available next Saturday, when the Aston Villa against Manchester United for the Premier League in Birmingham. Eliminated last Monday by the Red Devils in the FA Cup, Steven Gerrard’s team is still alive only in the Premier League.

Coutinho was loaned from Barcelona to Aston Villa until June at the end of the current season. The agreement provides for the English team to pay the majority of the player’s salaries. A clause has been stipulated with a value of around 40 million euros (R$ 257 million), in case the English want to acquire him permanently from July.

See some statements by Coutinho (in English):

The attacking midfielder has a contract with Barcelona until June 2023 and, according to the Spanish press, he has the highest salary in the squad after the departures of Messi and Griezmann. He arrived at the Spanish team in January 2018, signed from Liverpool in a transfer that has already reached 135 million euros.

In 2019/20, the Brazilian played on loan at Bayern Munich. In all, the player played 106 games with the Barça shirt, scored 26 goals and scored 12 assists. In the German team, the ex-Liverpool was in 38 matches, scored 11 goals and provided nine assists.