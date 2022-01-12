Covid-19: Carnival party with Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte canceled in Salvador | Carnival 2022 in Bahia

The “Salvador Folia” party, which would have Ivete Sangalo and Claudia Leitte as attractions, was canceled after the increase in Covid-19 cases in Salvador. The event would take place between the 24th and 27th of February, at the Convention Center.

BA publishes decree that reduces public at events and requires proof of vaccination

According to information from the show’s production, people who bought the package or individual tickets should contact us by email [email protected] and inform their full name, CPF and registration number of the purchase.

For revelers who bought tickets using their credit card, it will be necessary to send the flag and the last four digits of the card. The amounts reversed through the system will go straight to the card operator and the amount will be refunded on the invoice.

For those who made the procedure by bank slip, the return will be made after sending the bank details of the purchaser for transfer and the PIX. The return period will be 15 working days after receiving the email.

The Salvador Folia party would take place in four days. See the grid that was programmed:

Thursday (24): Ivete Sangalo, Ludmilla and Psirico;

Ivete Sangalo, Ludmilla and Psirico; Friday (25th): Claudia Leitte, Luisa Sonza and EVA;

Claudia Leitte, Luisa Sonza and EVA; Saturday (26): Ivete Sangalo; Gloria Groove and Alinne Rosa;

Ivete Sangalo; Gloria Groove and Alinne Rosa; Sunday (27): Claudia Leitte, Margareth Menezes and Solange Almeida.

Increase in cases cancels events in Salvador and region

The increase in cases of infected with Covid-19 caused shows scheduled for early January, in Salvador, to be canceled or postponed. Some events had modified attractions after performers tested positive for the disease.

Currently, Bahia, which will not have street carnival in 2022, allows events with up to three thousand people.

Between the end of December and the beginning of this year, some artists such as Xanddy, Caetano Veloso, Márcio Victor, Margareth Menezes, Durval Lelys and Tuca Fernandes tested positive for Covid-19.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻