Covid-19: Half of Europe will be infected with omicron variant in coming weeks, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that half of Europe will be infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus within six to eight weeks.

Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said a “west to east wave” of the omicron was sweeping across the region, in addition to the wave of the delta variant already present on the continent.

The projection was based on the 7 million new cases reported across Europe in the first week of 2022.

The number of infections more than doubled in a two-week period.

