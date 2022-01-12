Covid-19: Half of Europe will be infected with omicron variant in coming weeks, says WHO

2 hours ago

Credit, Europa Press News/Getty Images photo caption, For WHO, variant will spread further across Europe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that half of Europe will be infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus within six to eight weeks.

Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said a “west to east wave” of the omicron was sweeping across the region, in addition to the wave of the delta variant already present on the continent.

The projection was based on the 7 million new cases reported across Europe in the first week of 2022.

The number of infections more than doubled in a two-week period.

“Today the omicron variant represents a new wave from west to east (of Europe), sweeping across the region at the height of the delta (variant) wave that all countries were managing by the end of 2021,” Kluge told a news conference.

He cited data from the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation as predicting that “more than 50% of Europe’s population will be infected by the omicron in the next six to eight weeks.”

Kluge said European and Central Asian countries remain under “intense pressure” as the virus spreads from Western countries to the Balkans.

“The way each country responds now must be based on its epidemiological situation, available resources, vaccination status and socioeconomic context,” he added.

Recent studies suggest that the omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than previous variants of covid-19. But this version of the virus is highly contagious and can infect people who are already fully vaccinated.

The record number of infections – 3.2 million people in the last 24 hours – has put health systems under severe strain.

As of Monday, the UK reported 142,224 more confirmed cases of the infection and 77 deaths. Several hospitals declared a “critical situation” due to the absence of staff and the overcrowding of covid-19 patients.

Elsewhere, the number of collapsing hospitals is also increasing. French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned last week that January would be difficult for hospitals.

He added that patients infected with the omicron were occupying “conventional” beds in hospitals, while others infected with the delta variant were filling ICU departments.

In Eastern Europe, Poland reported that 100,000 people have died from the virus in the country since the start of the pandemic. Poland now has the sixth highest death rate in the world, and nearly 40% of its population remains unvaccinated.

In Russia, top health official Anna Popova told a meeting of the state coronavirus agency that without action to control the spread of the variant, the daily number of new Covid cases could reach 100,000.

According to the Reuters news agency, the daily rate of infection had recently decreased – the peak of 41,335 daily cases was recorded in early November.

Popova said 305 known cases of the omicron variant have been detected so far in 13 regions of the country. Russia has recorded at least 311,281 deaths and 10.5 million cases of covid-19 so far.

On Monday, pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it may launch a version of its vaccine that offers special protection against the omicron variant, to be made available in March. Health experts say it remains unclear whether this is necessary.