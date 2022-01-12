Covid-19: Japan extends ban on new foreign entries until February

Superstition aside, the announcement of the transfer of the oldest active footballer in the world, the King Kazu – Kazuyoshi Miura – was done at 11:11 am on the 11th, Tuesday. According to him, he chose this time and date because he was awarded the number 11 shirt.

Advertising

Kazu, a native of Shizuoka, with 54 years old, starts a new challenge at Suzuka Point Getters club, of the fourth division, in the province of Mie, transferred from Yokohama FC, for a limited time.

He thanked Yokohama FC fans for their support over the 16 years and ended with good luck, in Portuguese.

Kazu was the first Japanese player to score in Brazil

The so-called King Kazu is the world’s oldest professional football player.

For fulfill the dream of becoming a professional player in Japan, when the J-League didn’t even exist yet, Kazu went to Brazil with just 15 years. in april 1986 made his first match wearing the Santos shirt. Then it was loaned to the Palm trees and Matsubara.

The Japanese player rotated some more. He passed through the CRB of Alagoas and the XV of Jaú, where he left the mark of being the first Japanese to score a goal in the history of Brazilian football, against Corinthians.

In 1989 the Japanese player won the state title, playing for Coritiba, in Paraná, playing with Carlos Alberto, Tostão and Chicão.

Back in Japan makes a brilliant career

The following year he returned to Santos, and in less than a year he returned to Japan to join the Verdy Kawasaki, currently Tokyo Verdy.

His career in Japan was remarkable, although he lost his great opportunity and dream of representing Japan in the 1994 World Cup, because coach Takeshi Okada did not call him up. This caused revolt in the Japanese fans, as the country had the idol.

As a member of the Japanese national team, he played in the Dynasty Cup and Asian Cup, both in 1992, participated in the World Cup qualifiers in 94, Asian Games in 94 and 96, King Fahd Cup in 95 and Cup qualifiers in 98, in addition to the of Asia in 2000.

After Verdy he moved to Dinamo Zagred in Croatia, Sydney FC, Kyoto Purple Sanga and Vissel Kobe, in addition to Yokohama FC and futsal.

King Kazu Records

is holder of 3 records in football:

Oldest player to play in the Futsal World Cup, aged 45, in 2012 Oldest player to score a goal in Japan, aged 48 years and 38 days Oldest player to play a game professionally, aged 53

Surely, he will beat his own Guinness Book record, in some game as an attacking midfielder in the new Suzuka team.