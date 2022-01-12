Covid-19 outbreak in Rio forces Globo to empty studios and delay unpublished soap operas

Globo decided to empty the studios as a precautionary measure in the face of the high number of Covid-19 cases. The broadcaster will put most of the employees on a remote work regime, directly affecting the production of unpublished soap operas such as Pantanal and Além da Illusion. Only the essential will be recorded. Recommendations will be maintained until January 31.

Employees were surprised by the new guidelines on Tuesday afternoon (11). In addition to the advancement of the more transmissible ômicron variant, the audience leader is also concerned about the H2N3 flu outbreak in the state capital. The number of patients hospitalized with Sars-Cov-2 in the city’s public network has doubled in the last 24 hours.

Realities were also partially affected, with the interruption of work on the new season of The Voice+. The production of Big Brother Brasil, about to premiere the 22nd edition on the 17th, is one of the few that will continue with the work in full swing. However, there are production people who have tested positive for Covid and have been removed from work.

According to sources from TV news Behind the scenes, Globo will evaluate the evolution of Covid in Rio to eventually resume face-to-face activities in early February. The order, for now, is to keep as many employees as possible at home.

At first, Globo also does not want another round of reruns to replace Nos Tempos do Imperador on the 7th and Um Lugar ao Sol from March 14th. The direction evaluates that the works of Além da Illusion and Pantanal are at an advanced pace and that vaccination will allow a faster and safer return. The premieres of the two plots are kept for February and March, respectively.

Sought, Globo reported that “the recordings of soap operas and programs proceed normally, according to the security protocol”.

However, an internal statement has already put all employees on alert, and the studios could be closed for two weeks. The decision is being evaluated by the top management of the broadcaster.

Adjustments to the brochures

Globo had already been working hard to adjust the recordings of the serials in the face of the expressive increase in cases of Covid-19 among the cast and technical team. Pantanal is one of the most affected plots, as the artistic director Rogério Gomes himself had to leave after being suspected of having contracted Sars-Cov-2.

Among the most recent casualties are Bruna Linzmeyer and Letícia Salles, both with mild symptoms and properly isolated. At 72 years old, Selma Egrei, who will play Mariana, also tested positive and maintains the recommendations of social distancing in a hotel in Rio.

The broadcaster is even more careful with Beyond the Illusion as it is next in line for premieres. RT-PCR-type tests are performed daily to prevent an outbreak behind the scenes and allow time for author Alessandra Poggi to make necessary changes to the scripts.

The situation of Cara & Courage is more comfortable, since the first chapters of the story should only air in May. Shooting is scheduled to begin next week. Marcelo Serrado, who will give life to one of the protagonists, took a break from preparations at the beginning of the month because of the coronavirus.

The studio complex in the neighborhood of Curicica, on the west side, is not the only one to have its routine altered due to the advance of the omnipresent in the city. The buildings in Jardim Botânico, which is the headquarters of Journalism, and in Leblon, in the south zone, will also have fewer professionals circulating from this Wednesday (12).

