Covid: 3 key data we still don’t know after 2 years of pandemic – 01/11/2022

As experts learn more about the coronavirus, new questions arise on the topic.

“The more questions we answer, the more new questions arise.” The phrase is by Seema Lakdawala, professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Pittsburgh, in the United States.

Lakdawala refers to the intense race undertaken by scientists like her to decipher Sars-Cov-2 since December 2019, when the virus began to spread.

A little more than two years later, researchers have achieved great advances, which have allowed the development of vaccines and treatments to combat covid-19.

But the expert indicates that there are still fundamental data that remain unknown. Solving these mysteries would make it possible to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

There are three fundamental questions about Sars-Cov-2 that still do not have a definitive answer.

1. The exact origin of the virus

The UK Health Safety Agency states on its website that “the source of the original outbreak has not yet been determined”.

In February 2021, a WHO team tasked with researching the origins of Covid-19 traveled to China and concluded that the virus probably originated in bats, but that more research was needed.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the research faced obstacles caused by China’s lack of data and transparency.

One of the conclusions of the WHO investigation was that it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus reached humans due to a laboratory incident.

But Adhanom went on to stress that this conclusion was “premature” and, in an editorial published in October in the journal Science, he said that “a laboratory accident cannot be ruled out until there is sufficient evidence.”

That same month, the WHO appointed a team of experts to its Scientific Advisory Group on the Origin of New Pathogens (Sago), whose mission is to investigate whether the virus has passed from animals to humans in markets in Wuhan. or if it escaped in a laboratory accident.

The group had its first meeting in November 2021. Adhanom explained that findings from groups like Sago could be useful for developing policies aimed at reducing the possibility that viruses from animals infect humans.

In late October 2021, US intelligence agencies published a report that claims it is possible that the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus will never be identified.

The document rules out that the virus was created as a biological weapon and concludes that the most plausible hypotheses are transmission from animals to humans and a laboratory leak. But the report cautions that no definitive conclusions have been reached.

China has categorically denied the theory that the virus escaped in a laboratory accident.

In an article published in November 2021 on the internet portal Stat News, professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell University in the United States, John P. Moore states that “we may never know the origin of covid-19”.

Moore adds that other “fancier” theories have emerged that can be dismissed and that today the debate centers on the natural transmission of the virus and escape from a laboratory.

2. The infectious dose of the virus

Infectious dose is the amount of virus needed for an infection to occur.

In the case of Sars-CoV-2, this dose is not known – that is, it is not clear how many virus particles inhaled by a person is sufficient for contagion.

“The infectious dose of Sars-CoV-2 needed to transmit the infection has not been determined,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC also says that animal studies and epidemiological research demonstrate that inhaling the virus can cause infection, but the contribution of inhaling the virus or its contact with mucous membranes (such as the eyes) “remains unquantified and is unlikely to be determined.”

“The infectious dose of Sars-CoV-2 in humans is very difficult to measure without infecting humans experimentally,” the BBC’s Spanish service Seema Lakdawala, who specializes in respiratory viruses with pandemic potential.

With some viruses such as influenza, for example, it is enough for a person to be exposed to 10 virus particles to be infected. For other viruses, such as Mers, it takes thousands of particles to cause contagion.

In the case of Sars-CoV-2, this amount is unknown. Lakdawala explains that the closest knowledge comes from the 229e virus, a type of coronavirus that causes a common cold and has an infectious dose similar to that of influenza. “But it is not clear whether the same occurs with Sars-CoV-2”, emphasizes the expert.

“In the case of the omicron variant, it is not clear whether it is more infectious because fewer particles are needed for infection. We do not know whether 100, a thousand or 10 thousand particles are needed for contagion”, she says.

Clearly, Covid-19 is very contagious, but that could be either because few particles are needed for infection (the infectious dose is low) or because infected people shed large amounts of virus around them, according to Lakdawala.

Currently, much of the information about a person’s infectious potential and isolation measures is based on how long the person continues to shed the virus.

Therefore, Lakdawala explains that knowing more about the infectious dose of the virus could serve to better assess the risks in spaces such as schools or restaurants, according to the time people spend in certain places.

“Right now, we’re just being cautious and trying to avoid transmission, but knowing how much virus is needed could help improve some measures,” she said. It concludes that, although the infectious dose is not known, “with vaccines, the amount of virus needed for infection is probably higher.”

“With the vaccine, you have to breathe in more virus to start the infection,” according to Lakdawala.

Several studies are currently under development in which volunteers are exposed to different doses of the virus in controlled environments. It is hoped that these studies will provide more information about the infectious dose.

3. The level of antibodies needed to prevent infection

Currently, it is not known how many antibodies a person must have to be considered protected against Covid-19.

This amount is known as the “protective correlate” as it is an indicator that the human body is protected against illness or infection. Several experts agree that this amount of antibodies needed for someone to be considered protected is a fundamental fact in the fight against covid-19.

“The correlate of protection for SARS-Cov-2 vaccines is an urgent need,” according to Florian Krammer, professor in the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, United States.

In his article published in the journal Science in July 2021, Krammer explains the importance of determining the level of antibodies corresponding to the correlate of protection, that is, identifying the minimum amount of antibodies that offers protection.

One reason is the possibility of speeding up approval of new vaccines based on reading the level of immunity offered, without the need for lengthy phase 3 trials, he said.

Krammer also explains that knowing the correlate of protection would also allow for a more efficient vaccination of immunosuppressed people, for example, applying booster doses when it is observed that not enough antibodies have been generated.

The expert also highlights that the correlate of protection could be an indicator to be used by health authorities to determine what percentage of their population is protected.

He warns that it is unlikely that a correlate will be identified that can be applied to all vaccines, variants and populations – but which, even so, would be “extremely useful” in the fight against covid-19.

In the case of the ômicron variant, for example, vaccines generate fewer virus-neutralizing antibodies, according to Lakdawala, “but that does not mean that we are not protected”, she explains. “The data consistently demonstrate that vaccines prevent severe illness compared to unvaccinated.”

The expert adds that the emergence of new variants may change the data on infectious dose and correlate of protection.

“Each time the virus is transmitted, it can mutate – and each mutation can change these variables, so transmission must be avoided,” says Lakdawala.

For this, while researchers try to answer these and other questions, it is recommended to continue to maintain “common sense” measures: wear masks, get vaccinated and keep away from people.