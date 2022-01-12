Covid: New spike in cases catches exhausted and helpless healthcare workers

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Care at a hospital in Porto Alegre, in a 2020 file photo

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Research shows high rates of fear, stress, anxiety and depression among health professionals; above, care at a hospital in Porto Alegre (2020)

The peak of new cases of covid-19 so far has not, according to initial indications, led to an increase in mortality. But the disease is advancing in the face of exhausted, fragile and hopeless health teams with the direction of the pandemic, according to researchers, psychiatrists and specialists who have accompanied these health professionals since the beginning of the battle against the coronavirus, in March 2020. It is also the what the professionals themselves say.

“What we’ve heard is that there is a great feeling of exhaustion – from health professionals saying ‘it’s not possible. Helian Nunes, one of the creators of the Telepan Saúde project, which since the beginning of the pandemic has offered free online psychological counseling sessions to more than 640 health professionals across the country.

There are about 200 patients still being monitored by Telepan (a partnership between the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Association of Neuropsychiatry), some of them with symptoms of post-traumatic stress, explains Nunes.

“We were surprised, because we thought that, when the situation improved, we would eliminate the number of visits. But that’s not what happened. Many people are still being treated until today, we couldn’t discharge them. And who will take their place in the hospitals?”

