Covid: New spike in cases catches exhausted and helpless healthcare workers

Paula Adamo Idoeta

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Research shows high rates of fear, stress, anxiety and depression among health professionals; above, care at a hospital in Porto Alegre (2020)

The peak of new cases of covid-19 so far has not, according to initial indications, led to an increase in mortality. But the disease is advancing in the face of exhausted, fragile and hopeless health teams with the direction of the pandemic, according to researchers, psychiatrists and specialists who have accompanied these health professionals since the beginning of the battle against the coronavirus, in March 2020. It is also the what the professionals themselves say.

“What we’ve heard is that there is a great feeling of exhaustion – from health professionals saying ‘it’s not possible. Helian Nunes, one of the creators of the Telepan Saúde project, which since the beginning of the pandemic has offered free online psychological counseling sessions to more than 640 health professionals across the country.

There are about 200 patients still being monitored by Telepan (a partnership between the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Association of Neuropsychiatry), some of them with symptoms of post-traumatic stress, explains Nunes.

“We were surprised, because we thought that, when the situation improved, we would eliminate the number of visits. But that’s not what happened. Many people are still being treated until today, we couldn’t discharge them. And who will take their place in the hospitals?”

“Our expectation was that the results would always be better: that professionals would learn (to deal with the disease), that they would feel less fear, that mental health issues would settle down. And that’s not what the data shows.” , explains to BBC News Brasil the researcher Gabriela Lotta, professor of Public Administration and Government at FGV.

The fear of health professionals interviewed by the survey – from nursing technicians to doctors – regarding covid-19 remained at levels above 80% throughout all rounds of the survey.

Also more than 80% of them felt that their mental health was negatively affected by the pandemic, but less than a third (30%) said they had received some kind of support to deal with it.

Credit, EPA photo caption, People awaiting testing for covid-19 in Rio; although the new peak has not been accompanied by an increase in severe cases, health teams are fragile and understaffed

‘Hope of normality lost’

“They are there in very bad physical and mental health conditions, and with a feeling of lack of public policy support and a lost hope of normality”, assesses Lotta. “A phrase that appeared in many responses is: ‘we are soldiers left at the front of the battle’. The feeling of loneliness is very strong.”

And, although there has been important technical learning about how to prevent, face and treat the coronavirus, the succession of mutations of the virus and new waves of covid-19 makes the feeling of unpreparedness in the face of the disease remain high, explains Lotta.

Nurse Alessandra Alencar Gadelha de Melo feels this in her daily life in two hospitals (one public and one private) in Salvador (BA), despite having already accumulated almost three decades of experience in the profession.

“Of course, we know how to better deal with patients with covid-19 or severe acute respiratory syndrome. And vaccination (at high levels in the country) also gives comfort. But there is always apprehension and anxiety about the new variants of the disease. coronavirus,” she says.

Melo is also president of the Bahia State Nurses Union and receives daily reports from colleagues complaining about the routine in emergency rooms crowded with patients with symptoms of covid-19 and influenza. She noted, throughout the pandemic, the deterioration of the physical and mental health of nurses in her state.

Until 2020, the main complaints received at the union were related to salary delays, explains the nurse. “Now, most complaints are for mental health issues, mental exhaustion and moral harassment, (due to) very worn and precarious work relationships.”

“We got very contaminated and got sick a lot – there was a widening of the fragilities and precariousness of the profession. Nurses need to have several labor ties (jobs), and almost all of these ties are precarious.”

Nurses, nursing technicians and health agents are among the most vulnerable professionals in the current circumstances, assesses Gabriela Lotta.

Especially because these groups are mostly composed of women, and many are black, which means that they already suffer the weight of other socioeconomic inequalities, and have relatively low salaries.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Small teams are splitting between testing, vaccination and patient care, says researcher

“These are people in worse conditions to face the pandemic. They work double or triple shifts, often have no one to leave their children with, or have to take care of their own parents. The mental overload is even worse”, continues Lotta.

Psychiatrist Helian Nunes also observed a lot of fragility among an even broader group of professionals.

“Early on, we saw that the vulnerability belongs to every worker (involved in patient care): from the hospital doorman to the ambulance driver”, he ponders.

Wards, emergency rooms and health posts also suffer from an increasing workload and workload, the researchers say.

“Our attention was drawn to the fact that primary health professionals, such as those who work in health centers, show a very high level of suffering, even greater than those who work in hospitals”, explains to BBC News Brasil Débora Dupas Nascimento, PhD in Sciences and researcher in Public Health at Fiocruz Mato Grosso do Sul.

Dupas is the coordinator of a survey that interviewed 518 health professionals from the south of Mato Grosso between October 2020 and March 2021, the results of which were published in November. And more than half of respondents had symptoms – from mild to severe – of anxiety, stress and depression.

“The literature already shows that, in normal contexts, health professionals are already more susceptible to these disorders. Now, in the pandemic, this has worsened, reducing the number of professionals available due to the number of leaves”, explains the researcher.

The current context creates a kind of vicious cycle: the more exhaustion and contagion, the more professionals need to be temporarily removed from their jobs, increasing the pressure – and the risk of illness – on the professionals who stay.

It is common in these scenarios, says Dupas, that workers are pressured to shorten their sick leave or to work sick to meet demand and fulfill shifts.

“We have been very worried about this wear, because the teams are overloaded again”, adds Helian Nunes. “We are not favoring the health of our workers, and there is no professional left in the market.”

Two intensive care physicians consulted by BBC News Brasil say that (fortunately), so far, the peak of covid-19 cases has not resulted in drastic increases in serious cases that require hospitalizations in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). But both say their teams are tired.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Care for patients with symptoms of covid-19 or flu in Rio; many health professionals work double or triple shifts

“Everyone is exhausted. To relive another wave is to mobilize resources and energies, and a covid-19 ICU requires double or triple (effort) than a normal ICU”, says doctor Matheus Alves, an intensive care specialist in Brasília. “But those who are in health will try to hold on, draw strength from where they don’t have it. Otherwise, who will it be? We hope the vaccines will take care of it and for the cases to stop at the maximum in the wards.”

“Colleagues are a little resigned, they are scalded cats”, says Edino Parolo, an intensive care specialist in Porto Alegre (RS). “But there are several people I know who make plans to change areas (and leave ICUs), specialize in other areas. Because they are still recovering (from their experience in the pandemic).”

The relief from the pandemic experienced between the middle and the end of last year had opened a “window of hope” among primary health professionals – a window that is closed with the current explosion of cases, believes Gabriela Lotta.

“Today, they reconcile the testing queue for the coronavirus with the vaccination queue and the queue of patients feeling sick, and all this with one more component: the blackout of health data”, says the researcher.

Although the data from the most recent survey by FGV are from last year, “the hypothesis is that these professionals are now feeling very bad, with their mental health very shaken. And, at all times when the pandemic grew, this it was wide open by the numbers. Now, that’s much more invisible”.

For Débora Dupas Nascimento, from Fiocruz, it is worrying that so few health professionals have psychological support at such a difficult time.

“It is necessary to think about local and national public policies to give them this support”, he argues. “And there must also be moments of leisure, with their families or physical activity, and moments of self-care. Because he (health professional) takes care of others, but he (has not been able to) take care of himself.”