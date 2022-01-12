Covid: province of Canada will charge ‘health tax’ to unvaccinated

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

young man being vaccinated

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault said the measure ‘is a matter of justice for 90% of the population’.

The Canadian province of Quebec will levy a ‘health tax’ on residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Quebec, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in Canada, is currently facing a surge in infections.

On Tuesday (1/11), the prime minister announced that the province would be the first in the country to financially penalize the unvaccinated.

Only 12.8% of Quebec residents are unvaccinated, yet they account for nearly half of all hospital cases.

