Covid: province of Canada will charge ‘health tax’ to unvaccinated

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Quebec Prime Minister François Legault said the measure ‘is a matter of justice for 90% of the population’.

The Canadian province of Quebec will levy a ‘health tax’ on residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Quebec, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in Canada, is currently facing a surge in infections.

On Tuesday (1/11), the prime minister announced that the province would be the first in the country to financially penalize the unvaccinated.

Only 12.8% of Quebec residents are unvaccinated, yet they account for nearly half of all hospital cases.

According to federal data, just over 85% of those living in the province had received at least one dose of the vaccine by January 1.

Quebec Prime Minister François Legault told a news conference that people who have not received the first dose of the vaccine will have to pay a “contribution”. The amount of the fee has not yet been decided, but it will be “significant”, he said.

“I think it’s now a question of justice for 90% of the population, who have made some sacrifices,” Legault said. “I think we owe them that kind of measure.”

Last week, the province announced that it would require proof of vaccination to shop at government marijuana and liquor stores.

A curfew is also in place, the second of the pandemic, which runs from 10pm to 5am every day.

As of Tuesday, the total death toll from covid in Quebec reached 12,028, with 62 deaths recorded in a 24-hour period.

The percentage of patients with covid in ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) who have not been vaccinated is 45%, regional data show.

The prime minister’s press conference was attended by the acting director of public health, who took over after the previous incumbent resigned over criticism over his handling of the latest surge driven by the omicron variant.

Hospitals in Montreal, the province’s largest city, are reaching 100% capacity and have already begun to limit non-Covid treatments.

More than 200 members of the city’s homeless population have also tested positive for the disease, indicating an outbreak. It takes place amid a severe cold snap, which is overwhelming public shelters.

Quebec reported 8,710 new cases on Tuesday. The number represents a 20% positivity rate.

The province has 2,742 hospitalized Covid patients, including 244 in intensive care.

Quebec is not the only region in the world seeking to impose a financial penalty on those who do not want to be immunized. From the end of this month, Greeks over 60 will have to pay a €100 fine for each month they remain unvaccinated.

And Singapore has required Covid patients to pay their own medical bills if they are not vaccinated.