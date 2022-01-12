Covid Vaccination Rate Quadruples in Quebec After Requiring Proof to Buy Alcohol and Marijuana | World

The number of people who signed up to receive the first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 has increased by more than 400% in just one week in Quebec, according to the Minister of Health of the Canadian province, Christian Dubé.

The growth came after the announcement of restrictions on the sale of alcohol and marijuana – which has been legalized for recreational purposes in the country since 2018 – to the unvaccinated. Quebec is the second most populous province in Canada.

Share this news by WhatsApp

Share this news by Telegram

On Friday (7), Dubé stated that the number of daily appointments rose from 1,500 to over 6,000 and thanked those who finally decided to take the first step towards immunization.

The message was published the day after he said that a health passport, proving vaccination, would be required from all those who wish to enter stores associated with the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), bodies that regulate establishments that sell alcoholic beverages and marijuana in the province.

Canada raises $139 million from marijuana sales

Learn about the rules for recreational marijuana use in Canada

The requirement goes into effect on Tuesday (18) and will be expanded to other non-essential establishments, which should be announced in the coming days.

Tax for unvaccinated

On Tuesday (11), the Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault, said he will levy a tax on adults who refuse to take vaccines against Covid-19, which would be called a “health contribution”.

Legault said the details of the proposal are still being finalized, but it will not apply to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The prime minister said that unvaccinated people harm others, so they must pay the contribution.

Understand in the video below the differences between Covid tests: PCR, antigen or self-test?

Covid tests: differences between PCR, antigen and self-test