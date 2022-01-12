Crab mouth: confirmed at BBB cannot give any type of interview

Naiara Azevedo and Arthur Aguiar, practically confirmed at BBB 22 (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Editing)

It may seem kind of obvious, but those hired by TV Globo to join the cast of Big Brother Brasil cannot give interviews. The clich ‘every care a little’ has never made so much sense at times like this, where we are exactly seven days away from the show’s premiere.

The information was given by Leo Dias, during a chat at Space do Muka, on Twitter. Contractors may not give interviews of any kind. Whether about the BBB or any kind of subject. The secrecy rule is total media seclusion.

The fact reflects what we have been following in the last two weeks. The speculated on BBB 22, such as Naiara Azevedo and Arthur Aguiar, ‘evaporated’ from the media and social networks. That’s because the contract was, in fact, signed, according to information from the Metrpoles columnist.

In case of breaking the silence to talk about any kind of subject, the bond can suffer serious sanctions. It’s the final stretch, as from next Thursday (01/13), the participants will begin to be revealed between the broadcaster’s calls. THE



Big Brother Brazil 22



premieres on January 17 on TV Globo.