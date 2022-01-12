‘Cruise is bigger than any athlete’

Owner of 90% of SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo gave a press conference this Tuesday (11)

Buyer of 90% of the Sociedade Anónima de Futebol (SAF) of the cruise, Ronaldo gave an interview this Tuesday (11). And one of the topics discussed was the surprising departure of the goalkeeper fabio.

THE ‘Phenomenon‘ opened the game and revealed that what the club could do to keep the goalkeeper within the complicated financial situation he lives, was done. However, according to Ronaldo, the refusal to remain came from the idol.

“Fábio was and will always be an idol for Cruzeiro and the fans. Given the current scenario, we made a great effort to offer him a decent proposal, respecting the history of the club. Unfortunately, during the negotiation, there was a refusal on his part, which also took us by surprise.. We understand that all the sacrifice we should have made has been made. And we have to turn the page. We have to move on.”

Ronaldo reiterated that Cruzeiro has to move forward and seek financial and sporting restructuring. Again, he regretted the negotiation without a positive outcome with the idol and said: the Minas Gerais club is bigger than any athlete.

“The club’s challenges are huge. The debt we find and every day we open the drawer we find a negative surprise. Even in this process of analyzing the club we are doing our best, as much as possible for us to change the club’s standard. In the last three years, it has contracted a billion-dollar debt, I would even say. So all the effort to keep Fábio and offer him a period for him to be able to say goodbye to the fans, to the house that was his for many years, was made. Too bad we didn’t reach an agreement. But we have to move on“, continued.

“Cruzeiro is bigger than any athlete. Any name you can think of. Cruzeiro has to be the protagonist. In our management, what we understand is that Cruzeiro has to spend only what it collects”, he concluded.