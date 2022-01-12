Cruzeiro: Ronaldo does not approve R$ 600 thousand/month and the quintet has its days numbered at Cruzeiro

The situation of the 5 players remains undefined, but due to the high salaries, they are not included in Pezzolano’s plans

After it acquired 90% of SAF from cruise, Ronaldo went public last Tuesday (12) to show his face and talk about the planning that has been carried out recently, making clear the financial situation and promising a severe policy, seeking to cut hard costs. The team led by Pezzolano has undergone several changes and should still be full of news, especially with departures.

As the former number 9 highlighted, the debt found currently already exceeds the billion, with most of the revenues for the next two years already anticipated: “Every day we open a drawer we find some negative surprise”, regrets. In this scenario, he stressed that miners cannot afford to spend more than they earn.

“Unfortunately, the scenario today is very complicated, with revenues up to the next two years already anticipated, even already spent. We found a really tragic scenario at the club, but we have to stop the bleeding. I would say that Cruzeiro is a patient in a serious condition, in the ICU, and we are offering the necessary treatment to get him out of this condition. May we do our best to make it the great club it deserves to be”, stressed the Phenomenon.

So far, the celestial budget for the 2022 season has dropped from R$90 million to R$35 million. However, the cuts are not over yet and some players continue with undefined situations, with a featured quintet: right-back Raúl Cáceres, defender Ramon, left-back Alan Ruschel, midfielder Matheus Neris and striker Airton.

Both Ramon, as Raúl Cáceres and Airton, do not accept a salary reduction, entering the list of those that should be negotiated soon, because the board seeks a new destination. Alan Ruschel and Matheus Neris, on the other hand, were also informed by the former management, of Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, that they would not be used in 2022.