Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Gains Ground with US Inflation on Radar, Altcoins Track, Fantom Soars 20%

Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to trading in positive territory after statements by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell that the monetary authority is closely watching the rise in inflation. According to Powell, the Fed will go to great lengths to combat rising prices, pointing to a possible record US consumer inflation (CPI) data for December, which will be released today.

The news would put more pressure on risky assets due to the possible acceleration in interest rate hikes, but Powell dampened expectations that the Fed’s balance sheet reduction could take place soon. In addition, investors are betting on the possibility that the cryptocurrency will finally show that it can serve as a hedge against inflation, and gain from the entry of new users seeking refuge against the devaluation of the dollar.

Over the past two months, Bitcoin price has experienced high volatility following the release of CPI data. While some crypto traders and investors see BTC as a hedge against inflation, others see it as a risky asset, like stocks, which react to tight monetary policy resulting from high inflation.

Bitcoin rallied 2.33% yesterday shortly after Powell’s speech around 1 pm and briefly hit $42,900. Since then, it has come up against the US$ 43,000 region, but analysts point out that the US$ 45,000 level represents the greatest resistance (a region with many sell orders) at the moment. The positive reaction occurs at a time of high correlation with the S&P500 index, strengthening the relationship that had been falling throughout 2021.

Some technical indicators play in favor of cryptocurrency. The entity-adjusted dormancy flow, an indicator of market spending pattern, has dropped 40% in the last two months and is already starting to point out that Bitcoin may be in the last stages of a downtrend.

“The entity-adjusted dormancy flow has recently hit rock bottom, showing a complete reset of the metric. These events historically indicate the cyclical bottom,” analyst house Glassnode said in a report published Monday.

The last time the indicator lit the bottom for Bitcoin was in July 2021, when the digital currency started a new rally and peaked at an all-time high of $69,000 on November 10. Also in July last year was when Bitcoin reached a high level of correlation with the stock market.

On the other hand, the market also has on its radar a report on cryptocurrencies prepared by American authorities that should indicate more clearly the direction of the sector’s regulation in the country. According to Jerome Powell, the document will be published in the coming weeks.

The altcoins, which accumulated losses of around 20% in a week, follow the main digital asset of the market and register strong gains this Wednesday. At least 11 assets are up double-digits, most notably rival Ethereum (ETH) smart contract platforms such as Fantom (FTM), which is up 20% in the last 24 hours. Harmony (ONE), Celo (CELO) and Near (NEAR) earn between 10% and 15%.

On the downside are just four cryptocurrencies, among the top 100 on the market, but three of them come from a week of gains. Chainlink (LINK), for example, is down 2.5% today but is still up more than 10% in the last seven days.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,778.49 +1.6% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,257.92 +4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 465.94 +2.8% Solana (SOL) US$ 141.96 +4.1% Cardano (ADA) $1.24 +7.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Fantom (FTM) $2.82 +20.6% Oasis Network (ROSE) US$ 0.453676 +14.3% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.317146 +15% Cell (CELO) $4.93 +13.6% FraxShare (FXS) $39.26 +12.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours dash (DASH) US$ 141.05 -4.6% Internet Computer (ICP) $34.88 -1.4% Chainlink (LINK) US$ 26.32 -2.5% Quantity (QNT) US$ 166.50 -0.2%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 44.54 +1.48% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 57.12 +0.56% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 54.20 +5.65% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.15 1.67% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.20 +3.12%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (12):

Bitcoin Market buys Portuguese brokerage and prepares to enter Europe

2TM, the controlling holding company of Mercado Bitcoin, announced an agreement to acquire a majority stake in CriptoLoja, the first regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Portugal. The acquisition represents the first step in 2TM’s plans to expand its operations to Europe.

2TM did not disclose the transaction value or the exact stake acquired. Pedro Borges and Luis Gomes, founders of CriptoLoja, will remain at the helm of the company while also managing 2TM’s expansion in Europe, the company said in a statement.

“Portugal is a strategic market for us, because it requires a specific license, it is becoming an important cryptocurrency hub in Europe and opens a gateway to the largest European market,” said 2TM CEO Roberto Dagnoni.

2TM will initially offer OTC trading in Portugal, but plans to launch Bitcoin Market services to retail and institutional clients at a later date.

The deal still needs approval from the Central Bank of Portugal. According to the company, the expectation is that the endorsement takes place “in the coming months”.

Jack Dorsey Announces Legal Support Fund for Bitcoin Developers

Block founder and CEO and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the creation of a legal defense fund for Bitcoin developers. In a statement posted on a cryptocurrency forum, he said the community faces “disputes on multiple fronts” and “threats” that have forced some developers to withdraw from the project.

The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund Board would be headed by Dorsey, Chaincode Labs co-founder Alex Morcos, and academic Martin White. The fund’s main purpose is to pay defense attorneys to act on cases involving Bitcoin developers.

According to Dorsey, the Fund’s first activity will be coordinating the defense of a lawsuit by a company that holds Bitcoin developers responsible for the theft of cryptocurrency in the famous hack of Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.

Access to the fund is free and voluntary for developers and starts with a corps of volunteer lawyers. The fund’s board will determine which cases and defendants it will help defend. The Fund does not intend to raise external capital, but may do so in the future at the direction of the board.

OpenSea rival sells $100 million worth of NFTs on day one

LooksRare, OpenSea’s new rival NFT trading platform, recorded $105 million in trading volume and 613 ETH (nearly $2 million) in transaction fee revenue in just one day of trading, data from Dune Analytics shows. .

The numbers reveal a promising start for a marketplace that purports to be a decentralized alternative to OpenSea, which is by far the world’s leading NFT trading platform, with a 90% market share.

Membership was driven by an airdrop (distribution) of LOOKS tokens to over 75,000 Ethereum addresses worth an average of $3,500 for each wallet. The asset is also about to enter the ranking of the top 200 cryptocurrencies by market cap after the price jumped 38% in one day to $3.58.

The news comes as investors are still waiting for an OpenSea cryptocurrency. The company was recently valued at $13.3 billion following a Series A investment round.

