Crystal Palace fans are full of praise for John Textor, Botafogo investor: ‘Incredible transformation in a very short time’

investor of Botafogo, John Textor acquired 18% control of Crystal Palace, from England, at the beginning of August 2021, and the fans of the south London club were quickly impacted by the American’s entry. That’s what ESPN Brasil’s report showed on Tuesday night (watch it here).

João Castelo Branco, the station’s correspondent in England, went to the outskirts of Selhurst Park, home of Cyrstal Palace, to collect testimonials from the club’s fans about Textor. And only heard praise.

“Textor’s money made a difference. I went to my first game in 1989/1990, so I’ve seen a lot of Palace and I can safely say this is the most exciting season I’ve ever seen as a fan. – said a fan of Crystal palace.

– It’s not an investment that came and was all spent on a name. It was made looking to the future – highlighted another fan.

The report recalls that Textor is one of the four owners of Crystal Palace, and that the merits must, of course, be shared. The other owners are the president Steve Parish, which is English, and Americans Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

However, from the arrival of Textor, the Sellhurst Park Stadium is winning over eight thousand seats, the works on the very modern CT at the base were completed and the choice of coach Patrick Vieira proved to be the right one.

– It’s a team that attacks more, something good to see, it was boring with Roy Hodgson in charge – cheered a fan.

Crystal Palace also made good signings and spent since the start of the season €73.4 million (R$ 465 million at the current price) to bring in players. The club, which used to fight to avoid being relegated, is currently in 12th place, having a secure campaign in the Premier League and projecting greater flights in the future.

– It’s all very positive. You put Textor’s £90million, plus his positive energy… It was an incredible transformation in a very short time. – finished a Crystal Palace fan.