CS:GO: Imperial makes proposal for Last Dance | cs:go

Part of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players from “Last Dance” gathered for the first time last Tuesday at Gabriel “FalleN”‘s house in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo. In addition to four of the five players and some guests, one presence caught the eye, that of Felippe “felippe1”, CEO of Imperial. The veteran’s visit was not for nothing: the organization made a proposal for the quintet.

According to the investigation of the ge, Imperial presented an offer to finance the project and, despite other polls, is the favorite at the moment to count on the lineup formed by FalleN, Fernando “fer”, Lincoln “fnx”, Ricardo “boltz”, Vinicius “VINI” and by coach Luis “peacemaker”.

In addition to settling the salary base and other contractual issues with the players, Imperial will have to negotiate three termination fines: FalleN’s, at Liquid’s bank, VINI’s, at FURIA’s bank, and boltz, who belongs to MIBR . Regardless of the buyer, the expectation is for the facilitation of business, as the players are not part of their teams’ plans and have already embarked on the new project.

If negotiations go ahead, the team should move to compete on the North American stage. It is not yet known whether the team will be based in the United States or Mexico, which has been the preference of Brazilian teams due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Imperial has been in the CS:GO scene since 2018 and recently did not renew with the lineup led by Caio “zqk”, who ended the season winning the Good Game WP. Wearing the organization’s shirt wouldn’t be new for half of the team members. fer, fnx and peacemaker defended Imperial throughout 2020 and 2021. FalleN, in turn, has played alongside felippe1 when he competed for paiN at CrossFire.

Sought by the report, Imperial declined to comment.

The meeting of the players who will compose the project was a subject on social networks throughout Tuesday. The meeting was nicknamed “Farofa do FalleN”, in reference to “Farofa da Gkay”, a popular event organized by influencer Gessica Kayane last month. The players met and settled at FalleN’s house in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo – the only exception was VINI, who participated remotely.

The idea was to broadcast some matches on the streams of boltz, FalleN, fer and fnx, but, due to internet problems, only fnx was online. According to the Streams Charts platform, the stream lasted almost five hours and had a peak of 66,893 thousand viewers, averaging 48,557 thousand and totaling 238,735 hours watched.