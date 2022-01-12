CVC opens 350 vacancies to work from home

CVC Corp, one of the largest travel groups in Latin America, has 350 job openings for remote work, that is, from home, to any region of Brazil.
The vacancies are mostly focused on the customer service sector. Interested parties must register on the CVC Corp website, select the desired position to work remotely and wait for the company to contact you.
Positions are available for all levels of the hierarchy – from beginners to leaders. In general, the candidate must have at least completed high school, but for some areas a higher education is required.
The company offers, in addition to remuneration compatible with the market, benefits such as: health insurance and life insurance, meal vouchers and/or food vouchers, agreement with pharmacies, discounts on travel (with the inclusion of dependents), home office assistance, birthday day off (paid time off, when the employee has a birthday). If the date does not fall on a working day, the employee can choose the next working day to rest, without deducting the salary, in addition to the right to maternity and paternity leave, both on an extended basis.