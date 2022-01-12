CVC opens 350 vacancies to work from home





CVC Corp, one of the largest travel groups in Latin America, has 350 job openings for remote work, that is, from home, to any region of Brazil.

The vacancies are mostly focused on the customer service sector. Interested parties must register on the CVC Corp website, select the desired position to work remotely and wait for the company to contact you.

Positions are available for all levels of the hierarchy – from beginners to leaders. In general, the candidate must have at least completed high school, but for some areas a higher education is required.