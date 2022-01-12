Dam in Rio Acima rises to risk level 2 – Gerais

The B2 dam at the Fernandinho Mine, in Rio Acima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, has been upgraded to emergency level 2. Information from Companhia Siderrgica Nacional (CSN). The site will be inspected today (11/1), according to the Civil Defense.
According to the mining company, there are no more residents in the Self-Rescue Zone (ZAS) and the team works to minimize the impacts on the structure. “With the reduction in rainfall, it will be possible to proceed with the repairs to restore the safety level. Finally, it informs that the competent bodies have already been notified, and remains at the disposal of the authorities”, he concludes.
Also this morning, the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec) of Minas Gerais also released a note informing that it was informed of the increase in the level of risk at the dam by CSN through telephone contact.
There are three emergency levels for dams. Level 2 indicates that the structure is in need of repair and requires evacuation of the Self-Save Zones.
THE State of Mines contacted the Municipality of Rio Acima, by e-mail, and is awaiting a response.