Daughter complains about André Gonçalves: ‘There is nothing he can teach me’ | celebrities

Manuela Seiblitz, one of the daughters to whom André Gonçalves owes a pension, wrote an outburst about her father. The young woman, the result of the relationship that the actor had with Teresa Seiblitz, vented about her father’s absence throughout her life and said that there is nothing that Danielle Winits’ husband can teach her.

“I’m 22 years old. I was born on February 13, 1999, Carnival Saturday. My mother put me in the world, the other was late for delivery and didn’t see me arrive”, Manuela began. Then, she mentioned several situations in which André Gonçalves was not present.

“I learned to walk without him. I learned to read, write and do math without him. I had my first grated knee without him. All my school and theater performances without him. My first medal in swimming. Christmas, New Year’s and New Year’s Eve parties birthday without him. My first low grade. I learned to draw, sing and play ball without him. I learned to cook without him. I learned to wash clothes, clean and shop without him. I learned to ride a bike without him. I learned to eat , shower and brush my teeth without him. I went to all the doctors without him. I went to sleep without him. And there’s nothing he can teach me about how to love my future children,” says Manuela.

Finally, André Gonçalves’ daughter sent a message to other parents who see her publication. “To the parents of the world, there’s always time. As long as you’re alive, there’s time. Don’t miss the giant opportunity to get to know your children”, he concludes.

In the comment of the publication, the young woman gained the support of followers, family and friends. “How beautiful, my daughter,” said Teresa Seiblitz. “I love you, Manu. You have always been the light of your family”, said Leticia Sabatella.