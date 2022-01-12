Death of the 18-year-old model: understand thrombosis in patients with COVID-19

Model Valentina, 18, died after having thrombosis as a result of COVID-19 (photo: Reproduction/Social networks)

Model Valentina Boscardin, 18, died over the weekend of thrombosis due to COVID-19. Friends of the young woman, who is the daughter of presenter and reporter Márcia Boscardin, posted on social media that she had thrombosis and pneumonia, diagnosed last Thursday (6). Specialist heard by Estado de Minas explains the causes of thrombosis and why it occurs in patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Recent studies give strong evidence that COVID is a vascular disease and its complications are precisely due to the injuries caused to blood vessels, both in occlusions and in inflammatory processes. And that, in fact, increases the risk of thrombosis”, explains vascular doctor Gustavo Marcatto.

There are several levels of thrombosis, but the important thing is to know that it is caused by the formation of blood clots that prevent the proper functioning and flow of the vascular system. “The clot is the mechanism of the injury that causes thrombosis. When this clot happens in the leg vein, we call it deep vein thrombosis. The blood becomes thicker, more viscous and this stimulates blood clotting, forming a kind of ball there, leading to thrombosis”, says Gustavo.

Thrombosis occurs at two levels: in the leg veins, leading to discomfort, pain, and swelling, and also at a systemic level, which is more serious and can even lead to death.

“When the thrombus (the clot) breaks off, it travels through the entire circulation. In most cases, due to the anatomy of the heart’s circulation, this thrombus ends up in the lung causing pulmonary embolism, one of the most serious complications of thrombosis, as it can cause death. That’s why it’s always so important to prevent thrombosis”, warns the vascular doctor.

But how can infection with the new coronavirus cause thrombosis?

According to the professional, and recent studies in this area, the virus causes an inflammatory process in the circulation, as the body tries, in a disorderly way, to fight the invader. Coagulation starts to happen excessively to ‘heal the wound left by the virus’.

“Inflammation caused by COVID-19 stimulates the formation of clots, the cause of thrombosis, when the veins are hit by obstructions. in the lung. Some people even lose their hearing, all because of the thrombosis caused by COVID”, reports the specialist.

Also according to him, these cases of deafness or ringing in the ear in people who have already had COVID, are due to thrombosis in the artery that is in the nerve of the ear. “This nerve loses its irrigation and can no longer work, causing the patient to lose hearing as a result”, he adds.

It is worth remembering that patients who already have comorbidities, such as obesity, smoking, are at greater risk of developing this thrombosis caused by COVID-19. Scientists and doctors around the world continue to study the relationship between thrombosis and the new coronavirus, as well as ways to further remedy this problem in the face of this terrible disease.