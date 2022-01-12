DF, SP and RJ have the best internet in the country; Northern states have the worst – 01/11/2022

A platform conducted by the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br), an entity linked to the CGI (Internet Management Committee), called the Internet Quality Map, reveals the level of inequality in broadband internet offered in the country in the last year. In the interactive digital map, it is possible to filter the quality results by state and city of preference.

States in the Southeast, Midwest and South region have better services than those offered to the states in the North and Northeast. The study index takes into account daily metrics from the Internet Traffic Measurement System (SIMET), such as download speed, upload speed, packet loss and connection latency in the country.

Check the ranking:

1. Federal District

2. São Paulo

3. Rio de Janeiro

4. Santa Catarina

5. Rio Grande do Sul

6. Paraná

7. Holy Spirit

8. Minas Gerais

9. Goiás

10. Paraíba

11. Rio Grande do Norte

12. Pernambuco

13. Ceará

14. Mato Grosso do Sul

15. Rondônia

16. Mato Grosso

17. Sergipe

18. Piauí

19. Bahia

20. Pará

21. Maranhão

22. Tocantins

23. Alagoas

24. Amapá

25. Acre

26. Roraima

27. Amazon

Inequality in connection quality

The ranking shows that the download speed in the Federal District is 63 Mbps (Megabits) per second, against only 6.6 Mbps in Amazonas, a difference of almost 10 times. Even in the Southeast region, the difference between São Paulo and Minas Gerais is large. People from São Paulo have an average of 51 Mbps, against 29 Mbps for Minas Gerais.

In terms of the latency index (delay in the time it takes for a request to be transferred from one point to another, measured in milliseconds), which is important for a good online gaming experience, for example, Paraná was the state that had the best result. Roraima gamers are the ones who suffer the most from the index, according to the study.

For Gabriela Marin, project analyst at NIC.br, the North region suffers from poor internet quality due to demographic and geographic factors.

She explains that, compared to other regions, Amazonas, Tocantins, Acre, Rondônia, Roraima, Amapá and Pará have a low population density, which impacts the profit of providers that offer the service in the region.

“The relief, on the one hand, increases operating costs to implement better quality access technologies, for example, fiber. As a result, even today, several areas in the North are only able to access the internet via satellite, a technology that, due to to its intrinsic characteristics, it offers a lower Internet quality”, he analyzes.

Comparing with other countries, the speed and other indexes measured in the Map are within the average of the OECD countries – around 40 Mbps – which would put us close to the values ​​of Colombia and Mexico, for example, as pointed out by the NIC analyst .br.

How was the data obtained?

The Internet Quality Map gathered internet users’ browsing data from all over the country in a period of the last six months, collected daily with measurements made by SIMET. The study continues to receive updates, including the voluntary contribution of people who access the platform.

“Whoever browses the map can also contribute by measuring their own Internet. The information is incorporated anonymously and automatically by the tool” explains Milton Kashiwakura, director of Special Projects and Development at NIC.br.

Kashiwakura believes that the Map can help political managers and companies providing internet services in the country to develop improvement actions in the future.