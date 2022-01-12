DF starts vaccination for children aged 11 and under with comorbidities

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) plans to start, next Sunday (11/16), the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for children with 16,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The DF has, in total, 268 thousand children from 5 to 11 years old – ages already authorized to receive the Pfizer formula by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The idea of ​​the Health Department is that, at first, 10,000 immunizations are intended for the specific population aged 11 years and the other 6,300 for children with comorbidities and Down Syndrome. The information was collected by the Rear Window column with GDF sources.

After receiving the immunizers from the Ministry of Health, the secretariat technicians need to prepare, store and distribute them. Therefore, it establishes a deadline between the arrival of the vaccines and the beginning of the application.

Anvisa approved, on December 16, the application of the Pfizer immunizer in children aged 5 to 11 years. For this, a pediatric version of the vaccine will be used, called Comirnaty

The vaccine is specific for children and has a different concentration than that used in adults. The dose of Comirnaty is equivalent to a third of that applied to people over 12 years old

Despite the authorization, the start of vaccination of children in Brazil depends on the promptness of the Ministry of Health, since the ministry is responsible for including the public in the National Immunization Program (PNI) and acquiring special doses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 301 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from the coronavirus in Brazil.

This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day. In addition, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of the disease in children is significant. Apart from the number of deaths, there are thousands of hospitalizations

According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the circulation of the virus at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of the little ones.

However, Anvisa's position has caused a clash in the country. Since the approval for the application of the vaccine in children, the regulatory agency has come under criticism from Bolsonaro, his supporters and anti-vaccine groups.

To discuss the application of the vaccine in children, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation and announced that immunization will begin on January 14. In addition, the presentation of a medical prescription will not be mandatory.

Initially, the government's intention was to demand a prescription. However, after the public hearing held with doctors and researchers, the ministry decided to back off.

According to the folder, the immunizing agent used will be that of pharmaceutical Pfizer and the suggested interval between each dose will be 8 weeks. If the minor is not accompanied by his parents, he must present a written term signed by the guardian

In addition, although a medical prescription is not required for vaccination, the federal government recommends that parents consult a health professional before taking their children to be vaccinated.

According to Pfizer data, approximately 7% of the children who took a dose of the immunizer had some reaction, but in only 3.5% of them these adverse events were related to the vaccine. none of them were serious

Countries such as Israel, Chile, Canada, Colombia, United Kingdom, Argentina, Cuba, and the European Union itself, for example, are some of the places that have authorized vaccination against Covid-19 in children.

In the United States, about 5 million doses have been administered to the public aged 5 to 11 years.

The decision of the Ministry of Health to extend the range of doses of the immunizing agent contradicts Anvisa's guidance, which advocates a three-week break between one application and another for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Vaccination sites

Earlier, the Wide Angle column found that the GDF is studying to open 10 vaccination posts in the DF to serve children from 5 to 11 years old. The idea is that children receive the vaccine in a different place from adults. But the final decision must be made during this week, based on guidance from the federal government.

At first, drive-thru stations are ruled out, according to the Ministry of Health’s guidance. The logistics for not confronting children with adults in vaccination queues are still being planned.

On January 4th, the Ministry of Health detailed how the priority for childhood vaccination will be. See the order:

  1. Children aged 5 to 11 with a permanent disability or comorbidity;
  2. Children who live in homes with people at high risk for severe evolution of Covid-19; and
  3. Children without comorbidities, in the following order: 10 and 11 years old, 8 and 9 years old, 6 and 7 years old, and finally, 5 years old.

For the immunization of this public, it will be necessary to present parental authorization. If the person responsible is present at the time of vaccination, a written term will not be charged.

