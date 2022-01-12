director reveals ideas he had for the title

Jeff Ross, ex-Bend Studio, returned to talk about the canceled Days Gone 2. This time, the director revealed the main ideas elaborated for the sequel of the adventure. In addition to a dynamic world, Deacon St. John could swim and the relationship with Sarah would be further explored.

In an interview with the portal “For The Win”, Ross detailed the news prepared for the title. What worked in the first game would continue to be part of the IP, and thanks to the analysis of player behavior, the changes were aimed at making the experience better and more immersive.

We would have kept the strong, heavy narrative, as well as the bike, obviously. I think we would have expanded the tone in a more technical way, like, “okay, now we have all this NERO technology, what are we going to do with it?”.

The narrative would include an impacting factor in the former Bend Studio’s vision. In Days Gone 2, the relationship between Deacon and Sarah would apparently be shaken.

Yes, they are back together, but maybe not happy. “Well, what can we do about it? We were married before the apocalypse, but what about the future?”

As the plans were “barred” by the superiors of Bend Studio, the dev was very upset. In his view, games like Uncharted, Batman: Arkham and Horizon have evolved mechanics over time, and not making the sequel inhibited a number of innovations planned by him and the team.

In Days Gone 2, Ross wanted more immersion

To deliver immersion in exploration, the intention was to make the game world even more alive. Thus, animals would interact with the environment in different ways and show different behaviors. With the improvements, Deacon would also benefit from new abilities.

As the character could not swim in the game, much of the community encountered setbacks during the adventure. This function would appear in the first game, but because of “technical problems”, the devs invented something in the character’s past to explain his fear of water.

Ross wanted to at least put in a system where players would have a chance to escape throttling. The developers organized a series of meetings to get around this problem, however, the plan did not get off the ground — it seems, however, that something similar would appear in Days Gone 2.

Speaking of elements not so well received by the public, the actions in the dark in stealth mode would have less space during gameplay. In Ross’ view, this was a lot of work, and the feeling conveyed of “they’ll shoot if they see me” was a plus point — but it wouldn’t appear as often in Days Gone 2.

The title returned to the agenda due to a controversial tweet by Jeff Ross, when Ghost of Tsushima reached 8 million in sales, in which he reported a difference in treatment between the IPs. Recently, he said that the departure of Shawn Layden, former head of SIE, played a role in the “abandonment” of IP. Look!