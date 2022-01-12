Discover the best cryptocurrency investment funds of 2021

Thematic funds are more aggressive options within the fund market, as they suffer macroeconomic influences, like the others, but they also suffer strong microeconomic influences within their specialization. Cryptocurrency investment funds were featured last year.

Which means that if the sector performs well, thematic funds in that sector can benefit a lot, but the opposite is also true.

The ability to manage a thematic fund is even more evident than more conservative and generalist funds, as the latter has the diversification factor playing in its favor to manage risks and minimize gains and – more importantly – losses.

Know more: the real ones Bitcoin whales – Find out who they are the big institutional holders

8 out of 10 are cryptocurrency investment funds

Of the top 10 themed investment funds in 2021, 8 of them (80%) are cryptocurrency funds – full or partial.

Between them:

#1 BLP Digital 100 FIM IE (+160.18%);

BLP Digital 100 FIM IE (+160.18%); #two QR Blockchain Assets FIM IE (+132.27%);

QR Blockchain Assets FIM IE (+132.27%); #3 Vitreo Cryptocurrencies FIC FIM IE (+119.95%);

Vitreo Cryptocurrencies FIC FIM IE (+119.95%); #4 Hashdex 100 Nasdaq Crypto Index FIM IE (+115.83%);

Hashdex 100 Nasdaq Crypto Index FIM IE (+115.83%); #5 QR BTC Max END IE (+73.41%);

QR BTC Max END IE (+73.41%); #6 Hashdex Bitcoin Full 100 FIC FIM IE (+73.41%);

Hashdex Bitcoin Full 100 FIC FIM IE (+73.41%); #8 Hashdex 40 Nasdaq Crypto Index FIC FIM (+50.51%);

Hashdex 40 Nasdaq Crypto Index FIC FIM (+50.51%); #9 A5 Bohr Arbitrage Crypto FIM IE (+49.40%).

The seventh and tenth positions belong to investment funds in the international real estate market.

Discover the funds that invest in cryptocurrencies

BLP Digital 100 (+160.18%)

As described on the fund’s website:

“Launched on December 22, 2017, BLP Digital 100 FIM – Investimento no Exterior – is the first digital asset fund in Brazil.

The fund aims to monitor the profitability of a diversified portfolio of digital assets, with an emphasis on the largest protocols.

This fund is aimed at professional investors.”

QR Blockchain Assets (+132.27%)

As described on the fund’s website:

“Our active management fund has in its DNA our main characteristic: 100% allocated in cryptocurrencies. QR BLOCKCHAIN ​​ASSETS FIM IE is the ideal investment for anyone who wants to expose themselves to the blockchain industry without worrying about wallet, private keys or the noise of thousands of digital assets in the crypto economy. Our team of experts carefully studies and monitors the market for you.”

Vitreo Cryptocurrencies (+119.95%)

As described on the fund’s website:

“The Vitreo CriptoMoedas FICFIM IE fund invests 100% in the VTR QR Cripto FIM IE fund, which is co-managed by Vitreo and QR Capital and invests 100% in cryptoassets abroad. For regulatory reasons, Vitreo CriptoMoedas FICFIM IE is intended exclusively for Qualified Investors, who must have at least R$ 1 million in financial investments or have a technical certification approved by the CVM.”

Hashdex 100 Nasdaq Crypto Index (+115.83%)

As described on the fund’s website:

“The Hashdex 100 Nasdaq Crypto Index FIM IE, formerly Hashdex Cryptoactive Voyager FIM IE, was developed for the Professional Investor, who seeks to diversify his portfolio with an asset historically uncorrelated from the others, thus seeking to improve the return of his portfolio without significantly increasing your risk.

“In this fund, 100% of the resources are allocated to crypto assets, replicating the NCI asset basket. Investing in crypto assets via investment funds, rather than directly, the investor has the regulatory protections of the CVM and Anbima, in addition to simplicity with tax and succession issues.”

Full BTC Funds (+73.41%)

QR BTC Max and Hashdex Bitcoin Full 100 are funds exclusively composed of Bitcoin (BTC) and therefore had the same performance in 2021. Both occupy the fifth and sixth position in appreciation in the year.

Hashdex 40 Nasdaq Crypto Index (+50.51%)

It is an index similar to the Hashdex 100 Nasdaq Crypto Index, with the difference that only 40% of the fund is made up of cryptocurrencies and the rest (60%) is allocated to fixed income, bringing a more conservative option to the market.

A5 Bohr Arbitrage Crypto (+49.40%)

The fund describes itself as:

“The Bohr Arbitrage Crypto Fund is a quantitative arbitrage fund. We use mathematical formulas to capture behavior patterns, inefficiencies and arbitrage opportunities in the market. After two years of strategic testing, the fund was launched in June 2020 as one of the only cryptocurrency derivatives arbitrage funds in the world.”

Investing in a fund is not the same as buying cryptocurrency

When the investor buys shares of investment funds, he does not own the asset itself, but the right, under the contract, to participate in the price performance of the asset, according to decisions made by the fund manager.

Read more:

Crypto Fund Manager Says Only 4 Projects in the Top 20 Are Reputable know which

On-chain Analysis: Leverage in Bitcoin Derivatives Market Grows at Aggressive Pace

Another whale buying Bitcoin at the sound of cannons