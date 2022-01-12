Displays of the future: See what was featured at CES 2022

CES 2022 brought big news for gamers and imaging professionals who depend on higher performance from displays. Among the main innovations are curved monitors, interactive screens and equipment with great refresh rates and sharpness and color control, ensuring a better experience in games and image editing.

The trends seen at the industry’s biggest event are a harbinger of things to come in the coming months in areas such as televisions, laptops, content streaming, health and fitness, smart homes and transportation. Check out the monitors that were featured at the fair.

1. Odyssey Neo G8

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung/Reproduction

The world’s first curved monitor model with 4K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 has a 32-inch screen formed by Quantum Mini LEDs, a feedback technology that promises to be the future for big screens.

The device comes equipped with CoreSync technology, capable of identifying the main colors of the games to match the tones with the external lighting. There is no official release date or sales figures yet.

2. Odyssey Ark

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung/Reproduction

The size and rotation of the screen is what draws the most attention in Odyssey Ark. Samsung’s giant curved monitor is 55 inches and 4K resolution, and can be used horizontally or vertically from a remote control.

The device comes equipped with lighting management and a feature that automatically adjusts the position and tilt to provide more comfort to the user. The monitor is expected to hit the US market in the second half of 2022.

3. UHD Monitor S8

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung/Reproduction

The UHD Monitor S8 is another interesting monitor presented by Samsung during CES 2022. The screen can come in two sizes — 32 inches and 27 inches — and offers a UHD resolution that delivers up to 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. The 32-inch model is also VESA Display HDR 600 certified.

The equipment is the first display to be certified anti-glare by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a century-old US organization specializing in ensuring the safety of electronic products. The UHD S8 should be released in 2022 in the United States.

4. Alienware QD-OLED

(Source: Dell/Reproduction)Source: Dell/Reproduction

The Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Di is Dell’s bet to compete with Samsung’s new generation of screens: the 34-inch curved design increases gamers’ level of immersion.

QD-OLED technology is the first to work with quantum dots and delivers a good contrast ratio, 99.3% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a refresh rate of 175 Hz, which guarantees a good response speed. for gamers.

The model should hit the US market at the end of March, without a price revealed by the manufacturer.

5. ThinkVision LFD

(Source: Lenovo/Reproduction)Source: Lenovo/Reproduction

The ThinkVision line of LFD monitors offers 4K resolution, integrated whiteboard software, 15-watt speakers and eight built-in microphones, plus a modular artificial intelligence (AI) webcam for video conferencing.

There are three models (ThinkVision T65, T75 and T86) with 65, 75 and 86-inch screens. All equipment has a wireless projection system, multiple input ports and will be sold in the international market for prices between US$ 4,999 and US$ 7,999.

6. LG UltraGear

(Source: LG/Playback)Source: LG/Reproduction

LG’s UltraGear 32GQ950 is a 4K gaming monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 that offers a native refresh rate of 144Hz with 160Hz overclocking support. Like most monitors on the list, the UltraGear 32GQ950 also includes an HDMI 2.1 port, allowing you to play games in 4K 120Hz with compatible gaming hardware.

The 31.5-inch screen has Nano IPS technology, capable of increasing the displayed color gamut, and the ATW polarizing filter, which improves color fidelity. There is still no information about the launch and price of the product.

7. ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ

(Source: Asus/Reproduction)Source: Asus/Reproduction

Asus, traditional motherboard manufacturer, introduced the first 4K OLED monitor aimed at gamers with two models up to 48 inches (PG48UQ). The device features a contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to 1, a response time of 0.1 ms, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 10-bit color with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and support for HDR10. The products do not yet have an announced price or release date.

Did you like the monitor selection? See also the hardware and notebooks that were featured at the fair.