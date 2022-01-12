Djokovic confirms document error and admits to having escaped isolation after testing positive | sneakers

After the Australian press revealed that Djokovic would have lied when filling out an entry form in Australia, the tennis player made a statement on his social network to clarify the matter. According to him, there was a unintentional human error at the time of filling out the document by your agent.

In the document, the tennis player stated that he did not make any trips in the 14 days prior to the flight to Australia. However, on his social networks, there is evidence to the contrary showing that he did not comply with the requirement. After the release of the document, the athlete made this statement to clarify that the form was filled out by his team on his behalf and that there was a human error in the action.

– My agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error of ticking the incorrect box about my previous trip before coming to Australia. This was human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these errors can occur – declared the Serb.

Novak Djokovic made a statement on social media

The tennis player also revealed in the statement that he gave an interview to the French newspaper “L’Team” even with the positive test for covid-19. Djokovic tested positive for the virus on December 16 and held the meeting with the French newspaper’s staff on the 18th.

According to him, it was a long-standing commitment established with the journalist and, therefore, he did not want to cancel the exclusive and the photo shoot. The Serbian says he canceled all his appointments for the day, except for the chat with the French team.

– I felt obliged to give the interview to L’Equipe as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but I made sure to socially distance myself and wear a mask, except when my picture was being taken.

After the interview, Novak Djokovic said he regretted it on the way back home. For him, it was an error of judgment in his attitude and should have rescheduled the interview because of the positive test.

Check out Djokovic’s statement posted in the early hours of this Wednesday:

See the full statement, translated into Portuguese, below:

“I want to address the ongoing misinformation about my activities and event participation in December, before my positive PCR COVID test result.

This is misinformation that needs to be corrected, particularly in the interest of allaying the wider community concern about my presence in Australia and addressing issues that are very painful and concerning to my family.

I want to emphasize that I have gone to great lengths to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with testing obligations.

I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14, after which it was reported that several people tested positive with COVID 19.

Despite having no symptoms of COVID, I took a rapid antigen test on December 16th that came back negative, and out of a lot of caution, I also took an official and approved PCR test on the same day.

The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to give out prizes to children and had a rapid antigen test before going to the event and it came back negative.

I was asymptomatic and feeling fine, and did not receive notification of a positive PCR test result until after this event.

The next day, December 18th, I was at my tennis center in Belgrade to fulfill a long-term commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photo shoot. I canceled all other events except the L’Equipe interview.

I felt compelled to give the interview to L’Equipe as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but I made sure to socially distance myself and wear a mask, except when my picture was being taken.

As I was heading home after the interview to self-isolate for the necessary period, on reflection, this was an error in judgment and I accepted that I should have rescheduled this appointment.

On the matter of my travel statement, it was sent by my support team on my behalf – as I told the immigration officials upon my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative error in ticking the incorrect box about my previous trip. before coming to Australia.

This was human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.

Today, my team provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.

While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation, I will not comment further out of respect for the Australian Government and its authorities and the current process.