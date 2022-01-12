Djokovic may have manipulated covid test, says German magazine

A coronavirus test presented by the world’s number 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, to enter Australia and compete for a championship may have been manipulated, according to a report in the German magazine Der Spiegel published on Tuesday (11/01).

With no proof of vaccine against covid-19, the tennis player said he had obtained an exemption to enter the country and play the Australian Open.

Australia has a policy that does not allow entry to anyone who is not an Australian citizen or does not live in the country and who is not fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Medical exemptions – such as the one Djokovic has argued he has provided – are accepted, but the Australian government said the tennis player had not provided adequate justification for such an exemption.

According to the documentation presented by the athlete’s legal team, he would have tested positive for covid-19 on December 16, 2021 – which would allow the athlete to enter Australia even without the vaccine.

However, according to Der Spiegel, several clues, especially in the digital version of the test result, point to manipulation.

Digital data suggests the test is not from December 16th. In the digital results, there is a timestamp of 14:21 Serbia time on 26 December.

This markup is normally inserted automatically by testing systems, signaling when documents have been inserted into the database. This usually happens just a few minutes after the test result is available. Another possibility would be that the data would be generated when the test person downloaded the results from the server.

Djokovic’s lawyers also submitted a second test, this one negative, as part of the tennis player’s immigration process. The test was apparently done to prove that Djokovic recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative for the coronavirus on December 22 – the time and date of this document are confirmed by the digital stamp.

Mistakes when scanning QR code

Der Spiegel scanned this Monday (10/01) the QR code available for the exam on December 16th. At 1:19 pm (German time) the result displayed was negative for the coronavirus. However, just over an hour later, at 2:33 pm, the same scan showed a positive result. On the magazine’s website it is possible to check screenshots that prove the two checks.

According to Der Spiegel, there are still other points that cast doubt on whether Djokovic actually tested positive on December 16th.

As is standard, the testing system in Serbia, the tennis player’s home country, assigns an identification number to each exam. The number of Djokovic’s positive test, allegedly taken on December 16, is 7,371,999. But for the negative test taken on December 22nd, the ID number is 50,000 points lower.

According to experts interviewed by the magazine, the identification numbers are usually consecutive. The group of digital detectives examined the documents at the request of Der Spiegel.

For them, the identification numbers point out that the tennis player’s negative test would have been carried out before the positive test and entered into the database after – not the other way around, as Djokovic’s lawyers claim.

In addition, between December 22 and 26, the Serbian health system carried out 50,000 tests for covid-19 – precisely the difference between the two identification numbers of the tennis player’s two tests.

Thus, according to the digital detectives interviewed by Der Spiegel, the most likely explanation, based on the available evidence, is that the positive test result was added to the official Serbian database on the 26th of December, not the 16th. .

The magazine tried to contact Djokovic and the Serbian government’s health department to clarify doubts, but received no response.

Investigation for lying on form

Djokovic came under investigation by the Australian border authorities for allegedly lying in his entry declaration on 5 January. Posts on social media indicate that the athlete was in Belgrade at Christmas and then in Spain on the 4th before flying to Australia. In Serbia, without a mask, he would have participated in an event with young tennis players the day after he allegedly tested positive for covid-19.

Under Australian rules, Djokovic could not have left Spain from December 22nd and passed through another country at least two weeks before flying to Oceania. He would have gone to Serbia and then returned to Spain.

According to information published by the British newspaper The Guardian, Djokovic indicated “no” when asked if he had traveled or would travel at least two weeks before going to Australia, on the immigration form. The document states that providing false information is a serious offense, subject to civil sanctions, including detention.

The day after being stopped at the airport and having his visa cancelled, Djokovic was taken to a hotel along with other travelers stranded at Australian immigration. In an interview with local officials, he said his agent filled out the immigration form, based on a medical exemption that would have been approved by the Australian Tennis Federation.

The decision is now in the hands of the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migration Services and Multicultural Relations of Australia, Alex Hawke, who is expected to issue a final opinion on the case this Wednesday (12/01). According to a government spokesperson, “Regarding the lawsuit, Minister Hawke will look into the matter thoroughly. As the matter is ongoing, it is inappropriate for legal reasons to comment further on the matter.”

If Djokovic has his visa canceled by the Australian authorities, he will have to leave the country immediately and be banned from entering Australia for the next three years.

Novak Djokovic leads the men’s world rankings and seeks his 21st career Grand Slam title. He has won the last three editions and a total of nine times at the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th. An injunction granted by the Australian justice on Monday (10/01) released Djokovic to enter the country.

Photos and videos show Djokovic without a mask attending public events such as a youth tennis awards ceremony in Belgrade after testing positive. According to Serbian protocol, he should have been isolated for at least 11 days.

