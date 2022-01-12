Djokovic may have rigged Covid test, says German magazine | sneakers

+ Tennis player deported after a week in Melbourne wants compensation from Tennis Australia

“Der Spiegel” compared the documentation submitted by Djokovic’s lawyers to the Australian court on Monday with data from the Serbian Institute of Public Health and attested to a series of inconsistencies.

– The digital data of exam number 7371999 suggests that the negative result would be from an exam taken on December 26 at 2:21 pm Serbian time, and not on December 16, as indicated by the player’s defense. The later date, however, could have been the registration or download of the result, although the most common is the registration immediately after the result.

– The negative exam presented by Djokovic’s defense, dated December 22, has number 7320919. Normally the organization of records is done sequentially. The difference between them, of just over 51,000, is coincidentally the same difference in tests carried out in the period from 22 to 26 December, according to data from Serbia’s health system.

– The evidence mentioned above would indicate that the negative Djokovic test would have been, in fact, produced before the second test, with a positive result.

The QR code available on Djokovic’s Covid-19 test dated December 16 has also generated controversy. Upon accessing it, “Der Spiegel” came across two different results in the space of just over an hour. The report features two prints, both made on Monday. In the first, at 1:19 pm (local time), the test result appears as negative. In the second, at 14:33, the result appears as positive.

The report in “Der Spiegel” tried to contact the Serbian government and Djokovic’s staff, but did not get a response. The text raising suspicions was published hours before the tennis player publicly expressed himself about the false information about travel abroad in the 14 days before the trip to Australia and the non-compliance with the quarantine. In his post, Djokovic makes no mention of the points cited by the German magazine.

