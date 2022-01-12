Does putting the CPF on the invoice help to increase the score?

During a purchase, it is common to hear the following question: “Do you want to include the CPF in the invoice?”. The questioning became quite common after state governments started programs to combat tax evasion. Overall, at put the CPF in the note, the consumer starts to compete for prizes and other types of advantages.

Among these benefits, many believe that the measure will help increase Serasa’s credit score. But does this really happen? See below what the credit protection agency says in relation to this.

CPF in the note increases the credit score?

Beforehand, it is necessary to clarify that there is nothing that proves that the registration of the CPF in the invoice works as a factor for the calculation of the credit score. That said, no protection agency, such as the SPC and Serasa, resort to the use of the invoice to improve a person’s score.

On the other hand, there are certain attitudes that contribute to the rise of the good payer thermometer. For those who don’t know, the score, which ranges from 0 to 1,000, is intended to assess the credit risk that a person represents in the market. That is, whether she can pay off a debt or not.

Considering that, in order to define someone’s score, overdue debts, history of delays, payment of bills on time, among other factors, the main tip for those who want to increase their credit score is not to delay any debt (whether card, home loan, loan, etc.).

In addition, if the name is dirty, a factor that impairs the rise of the score, the suggestion is that the consumer regularizes his situation as soon as possible. But attention: after clearing the name, it may take a while for the trust level of companies to return to what it used to be. Therefore, prevent your name from entering the negative list.