Dollar closes below R$ 5.60, with the country’s official inflation above expectations | Economy

The dollar closed down 1.67%, quoted at R$5.5792, this Tuesday (11), after the market digested stronger-than-expected inflation data, weighing its potential impact on the currency’s attractiveness. against the cost to economic activity and analyze the speech of the Federal Reserve president (Fed, US central bank).

This was the biggest daily devaluation and the lowest level since December 30, when the price registered a decline of 2.11%, to R$ 5.5735.

The country’s official inflation closed 2021 at 10.06%, the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). See more quotes.

Financial Market has again reduced its forecast for GDP growth in 2022

On the domestic scene, the IBGE released the official inflation for 2021. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – Brazil’s official inflation – closed 2021 at 10.06%. It is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%. In December, the IPCA decelerated to 0.73%, after registering a rate of 0.95% in November.

Financial market analysts had an inflation forecast for 2021 of 9.99%, according to the latest Focus bulletin. The forecast for the year 2022 remained at 5.03%, above the ceiling of the target system for the year (5%).

The above-expected result of the IPCA in December should reinforce this “pressure on the BC in relation to the monetary tightening that it has been doing and should continue promoting from now on”, commented Samuel Cunha, economist and partner at H3 Invest.

According to Reuters, there is a perception among market participants that higher interest rates in Brazil could benefit the real, as they would increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, attracting more resources to the country.

But inflation and a higher Selic rate – which should reach double digits at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – may also have a high cost to Brazilian economic activity, as they tend to curb government spending. consumer.

On the outside scene, investors monitored the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He promised to fight inflation in a statement to US lawmakers during a nomination confirmation hearing before the US Senate Banking Committee.

Opening the hearing, Powell said the economy’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is “giving rise to persistent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, and therefore high inflation.”