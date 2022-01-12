Dollar drops against real as investors digest higher-than-expected IPCA By Reuters



© Reuters. Exchange clerk counts 100 dollar bills 3/20/2019 REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian currency abandoned the stability seen earlier and started to fall against the real on Tuesday, as market agents digested stronger-than-expected domestic inflation data, weighing its potential impact on the currency’s attractiveness. Brazilian economy against the cost to economic activity.

The IBGE informed this Tuesday that the . The expectation in a Reuters poll was up 0.65% last month and 9.97% in 12 months. [nL1N2TR11G]

With this result, Brazilian consumer inflation ended 2021 well above the target ceiling and at the highest level in six years, maintaining pressure on the Central Bank to contain price increases with its cycle of monetary tightening.

Last year, the autarchy took it from a historic low of 2% to 9.25% a year, showing, in its last meeting, its concern with the de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

The above-expected result of the IPCA in December should reinforce this “pressure on the BC in relation to the monetary tightening that it has been doing and should continue promoting from now on”, commented Samuel Cunha, economist and partner at H3 Invest.

There is, among market participants, a perception that higher interest rates in Brazil can benefit the real, as they would increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, attracting more resources to the country.

But inflation and a higher Selic – which should reach double digits at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – can also take a heavy toll on Brazilian economic activity, as they tend to slow down consumer spending.

“That idea at the beginning of 2021 that inflation would be something temporary came down for some time. We should be concerned, because it is one of the vectors that can and should impact our economic growth,” said Cunha.

At 10:32 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.44%, to 5.6475 reais on sale.

On B3 (SA:), at 10:32 (Brasília time), the first maturity contract was down 0.30%, at 5.6730 reais.

Meanwhile, abroad, the front of a basket of currencies hovered around stability this morning.

Global markets were awaiting statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the US Senate Banking Committee later on Tuesday, looking for clues about the timing of the expected tightening of US monetary policy.

“Higher US interest rates increase the attractiveness of dollar-denominated investments and tend to drain resources from emerging countries, Brazil among them,” Levante Investimentos said in a report.

In addition to Tuesday’s events, financial market agents highlighted domestic political and fiscal risks as challenges for Brazil throughout this year.

“Political and fiscal uncertainties are expected to continue to bring a lot of volatility throughout 2022, especially in the face of an electoral scenario that will be marked by strong polarization,” analysts at Genial Investimentos said in a note.

Brazil’s fiscal credibility was undermined after the government managed to change the spending cap rule through the PEC dos Precatórios, opening space to finance more expenditure this year. With several categories of civil servants pressing the Union for salary adjustments, investors fear that public accounts will be even more affected in 2022.

The US currency closed the last session up 0.72%, at 5.6723 reais on sale.