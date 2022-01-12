Dollar drops more than 1%, at R$ 5.58, after opening the week on a high; Stock market goes up

After opening the week on a high, the dollar fell again, this time of 1.67%, and ended Tuesday (11) at R$ 5.58 on sale. It is the first time in 2022 that the American currency closes the day below BRL 5.60 — the last time was on December 30, 2021 (BRL 5.576).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.8% in the session, reaching 103,778.98 points and recovering from the drop of 0.75% registered yesterday. Today’s high is the biggest this year, and the second above 1%: on Friday (7), the indicator rose 1.14%.

With today’s results, the dollar now has little movement in relation to December, accumulating a slight increase of 0.07% in the first days of 2022.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation and interest expectations

Investors reflected on Brazil’s inflation data — above expectations — released in the morning by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) accumulated in 2021 was 10.06%, much higher than the center of the target set by the Central Bank (3.75%).

With this result, Brazilian consumer inflation reached the highest level in six years, maintaining pressure on the BC to contain the rise in prices with new adjustments to the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic).

Over the past year, the Selic increased from 2% to 9.25% per year, and the market’s expectation is that the BC “must continue to promote [altas de juros] going forward”, as Samuel Cunha, economist and partner at H3 Invest, commented to Reuters.

That idea from the beginning of 2021 that inflation would be a temporary thing went down some time ago. We should be concerned, because it is one of the vectors that can and should impact our economic growth.

Samuel Cunha, from H3 Invest

The current cycle of increases in the Selic — 7.25 percentage points in seven Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meetings — is the highest since the period between October 2002, the last year of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) government, and February 2002. 2003, when interest rates rose from 18% to 26.5% (8.5 points).

(With Reuters)