Dollar tracks overseas, maintains bearish bias after US inflation data By Reuters



© Reuters. One Dollar Bill 11/23/2021 REUTERS/Murad Sezer



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian real fell 0.6% against the real on Wednesday, following the trend observed abroad after US inflation data in line with market expectations.

The US Labor Department said earlier that the consumer price index rose 0.5% last month. In the 12 months through December, the index rose 7.0%, the biggest annual gain since June 1982.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4% rise on the month and a 7.0% jump from the same period a year earlier.

“The dollar weakened after the data”, commented Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos, citing the perception that the number as expected does not increase pressure on the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), to speed up any interest rate hikes.

The Fed has already indicated quite clearly that, amid high inflation and signs of tightening in the labor market, it will start to raise borrowing costs this year. For Cruz, the trend is for the central bank, in its first monetary policy meeting of 2022, to leave the ground prepared for an interest rate hike in March.

At the lowest of the session, reached around 10:50 am (GMT), the dollar in sight retreated 0.59%, to 5.5472 reais. In , the price even lost 0.34%, to 5.5705 reais, the lowest since December 30 of last year. The lower levels attracted purchases, which made the US currency slow down losses.

At 11:25 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.18%, to 5.5699 reais on sale, still far from the day’s maximum, of 5.6020 reais (+0.39%).

On B3 (SA:), the dollar futures contract with the first maturity had a negative variation of 0.03%, at 5.5920 reais.

Abroad, the – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – fell 0.34% to 95.295, abandoning stability recorded earlier in the session.

On Tuesday, comments that were less “hawkish” than expected from Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already sent the dollar lower globally.

Powell said in a US Senate hearing that the US economy is ready for tighter monetary policy, but that it could take several months before officials make a decision on a balance sheet reduction of about $9 trillion. of the Federal

“In this way, (Powell) allayed the fears of the most pessimists, who were already betting on up to five or six hikes in the US basic interest rate in 2022,” wrote Victor Beyruti, economist at Guide Investimentos.

Higher borrowing rates in the United States tend to benefit the dollar, as they increase the attractiveness of US sovereign bonds – considered the safest asset in the world -, prompting investors to direct more funds to the country.

The day before, the spot dollar fell 1.63%, to 5.5801 reais on sale, the biggest daily devaluation and lowest level since December 30, when the quotation lost 2.11%, to 5.5735 reais.

(Edited by José de Castro)