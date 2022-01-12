Doria announces that there will be restrictive measures in the state of SP to combat the advance of the ômicron | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Tuesday (11) that events with large agglomerations will have to respect new restrictive measures. The information was released during a press conference in Monte Aprazível (SP).

“Large agglomerations are not recommended. The Scientific Committee of the State of São Paulo has already expressed this deliberation. Tomorrow we will have the press conference at the Palace with new information. This afternoon the Scientific Committee meets, and tomorrow morning they will give us the recommended information”, he said.

According to João Doria, there is no indication of restrictions on trade and the productive sector of agribusiness and industry.

“I want to reassure commerce and the service sector. There is no recommendation, to date, of restrictions that could be implemented. There is indeed caution and an express recommendation for people to wear masks at all times. Wearing a mask is being protected for this fourth wave of the omicron. Therefore, the use of a mask is essential”, he said.

Still according to the governor of the state of São Paulo, the ômicron variant is the most powerful transmission in history.

“I talked to some infectious disease doctors. Doctors with 40, 45 years in the profession have never seen and never been aware of a strain with the ability to transmit like this omicron. This will require, I repeat, care, attention and daily monitoring”, commented Doria.

