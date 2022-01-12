Douglas Costa apologizes and says he decided to stay at Grêmio in 2022

Douglas Costa broke the silence. On Tuesday night (11), the attacking midfielder published the first post related to Grêmio since relegation to Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The text published on Instagram includes an apology for the celebration with a wave after the goal scored against Atlético-MG, in the last round of the 2021 Brasileirão, and an affirmation that he will remain at the gaucho club.

The future of the attacking midfielder, however, is still considered uncertain. Desire for São Paulo for a few weeks, Douglas Costa continues with proposals from MLS and Qatar.

“I acted impulsively, and ended up retributing offenses to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on internally. It hurt me a lot, but it’s in the past too”, wrote Douglas Costa, alluding to the celebration on December 9.

Douglas Costa’s text was the player’s first public act since Grêmio’s fall to Serie B. In the week of relegation, the player was still involved in controversy for asking for release to hold a wedding party in Rio de Janeiro. Hours after the news leaked, shirt 10 deleted photos with the club’s shirt.

“Besides the sincere apologies, I want to say that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will remain at Grêmio, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until that we return to our place”, typed the former player of Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and Juventus. “And I’m not just saying the first division, but playing for titles in the Gaucho Championship, Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro, Libertadores and Mundial”, he added.

In another part of the publication, Douglas Costa says that he informed Grêmio about the decision not to play for another Brazilian club. And he stated that he will not leave Porto Alegre against his will. “I made it very clear to the President (through my agent) that (sic) I will not play for any club in Brazil other than Grêmio. And I will not leave for any other club against my will”, he posted.

Check out Douglas Costa’s note in full

First I start this text apologizing from the bottom of my heart to the Grêmio Nation! As every humble man of character must do when he recognizes that he is wrong…for all my attitudes, and I want to make it clear that this is in the past. I acted impulsively, and ended up retributing insults to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on inside. It hurt me a lot, but it’s past too…

At this first moment, I’m not going to go into the merits of Grêmio’s administration and the consequences of mistakes made since I came here, that’s for a second chat.

In addition to the sincere apologies, I want to say that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will remain at Grêmio, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until let’s go back to our place… and I’m not just saying the first division, but playing titles in the Gaucho Championship, Copa do Brasil, Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and World Cup.

I would like to reiterate that I never thought about the financial side to return to Grêmio, but I have already given up a lot to be here. I’m a man and a Grêmio and we’re going together (you and I) to get Grêmio out of this situation. I made it very clear to the President (through my agent) that I will not play for any club in Brazil other than Grêmio. And I won’t go out to any other club against my will.

In the most I wish to count on the support of all of you, who give me a second opportunity to show my love for this team, shirt and fans and together we will get out of this, with a lot of work and union! I count on each of you and count on me too, because I will do my best and you can charge me for it.

I would love to be on the field tomorrow training, but as I tested Positive for Covid, I must isolate myself and take care of myself. Soon I will be recovered and back to training with everything! Because it is with a lot of work that we will turn around! And please stop listening to fake news.

Douglas Costa 2022 ⚡️💙🇧🇼