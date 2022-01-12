Douglas Costa manifests himself for the 1st time after controversies and exposes desire; player apologizes to the crowd

the future of Douglas Costa is one of the main themes that has been moving the backstage of the Guild in the last days. One of the biggest salaries of the squad and also of Brazilian football, the attacking midfielder was involved in speculations to leave the club since the confirmation of relegation to Serie B. Recently, he has been involved in controversies, mainly on account of his wedding party.

Last Tuesday night (11), Douglas Costa published a text in an outburst tone on social networks, making clear the desire in stay in Tricolor. The shirt 10, who has already communicated his wishes to the tricolor president, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, through his staff, took the opportunity to carry out a apology to fans.

“First I start this text apologizing from the bottom of my heart to Nação Gremista! As every humble man of character must do when he recognizes that he is wrong…for all my attitudes, and I want to make it clear that this is in the past. I acted impulsively, and I ended up retributing insults to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on inside. It hurt me a lot, but it’s past too…“, he wrote.

“I mean that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will stay at Grêmio, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until we return to our place (…) I made it very clear to the president (through my agent) that I won’t play for any club in Brazil other than Gremio. And I won’t go out to any other club against my will“, he added.

The player, who chose not to go into details about errors in the club’s administration since his arrival, made a request to Grêmio. “no more, I wish to count on the support of all of you, that you give me a second opportunity to show my love for this team, shirt and fans and together we will get out of this, with a lot of work and union“, he added.