Douglas Costa puts his mouth on the trombone and confirms his future

And the sorry dog ​​returns. Douglas Costa used Tuesday night (11) to make a sentimental post on social media and apologize to fans and Grêmio. The player assured that he will stay at the club and will fulfill the contract until the end. In one of the passages, he said the following:

“Besides the sincere apologies, I want to say that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will remain at Grêmio and honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until let’s go back to our place. And I’m not just saying the first division, but playing for titles in the Gaucho Championship, Copa do Brasil, Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and World Cup”, he wrote.

The player said he made a mistake, he just didn’t talk about what. Although the text was extensive, he did not talk about the wedding parties, which became a joke among fans, whether rivals or even Grêmio fans. In addition, he promised not to play with another shirt in Brazilian football.

“I want to count on the support of all of you, who give me a second chance to show my love for this team, shirt and fans, and together we will get out of this, with a lot of work and union. I count on each of you and count on me too, because I will do my best and you can charge me for it”, he said.

Grêmio reappeared on Monday (10), but Douglas Costa was absent. He can miss the first week of training and return only on the 18th. The athlete is sad about this:

“I would love to be on the field tomorrow training, but as I tested positive for covid-19 I must isolate myself and take care of myself. Soon I will be recovered and back to training with everything. Because it is with a lot of work that we will turn around. And please stop listening to fake news.”

