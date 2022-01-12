Douglas Costa says he will stay, apologizes, talks about mistakes by the direction and statement to the president

Douglas Costa has just posted a text on Instagram to say that, after talking to his manager, he decided to stay at Grêmio in 2022.

First of all, he apologized to the fans. He said he acted wrong, on impulse. But he also spoke of mistakes made by Grêmio’s administration since his arrival. And that subject will be dealt with in another chat.

He closed the note stating that President Romildo was informed that he will not play for any other club in Brazil other than Grêmio and that he will not leave against his will for any other team.

Here is Douglas Costa’s note:

First I start this text apologizing from the bottom of my heart to the Grêmio Nation! As every humble man of character must do when he recognizes that he is wrong…for all my attitudes, and I want to make it clear that this is in the past.

I acted impulsively, and ended up retributing insults to those who didn’t deserve it and to those who didn’t even know what was going on inside. It hurt me a lot, but it’s in the past too…

I will not, at this first moment, go into the merits of Gremio’s administration and the consequences of mistakes made since I came here, that’s for a second chat.

In addition to the sincere apologies, I want to say that I was with my manager Junior Mendonza and I decided that I will remain at Grêmio, and I will honor this shirt, the contract I signed (giving up many things), and I will give my blood and my life until let’s go back to our place… and I’m not just saying the first division, but playing titles in the Gaucho Championship, Copa do Brasil, Brazilian Championship, Libertadores and World Cup.

I would like to reiterate that I never thought about the financial side to return to Gremio, but I have already given up a lot to be here. I am a man and a Gremist and we are going together (you and I) to get Gremio out of this situation. I made it very clear to the President (through my agent) that I will not play for any club in Brazil other than Gremio. And I won’t go out to any other club against my will.

In the most I wish to count on the support of all of you, who give me a second opportunity to show my love for this team, shirt and fans and together we will get out of this, with a lot of work and union!

I count on each of you and count on me too, because I will do my best and you can charge me for it.

I would love to be on the field tomorrow training, but as I tested Positive for Covid, I must isolate myself and take care of myself. Soon I will be recovered and back to training with everything! Because it is with a lot of work that we will turn around! And please stop listening to fake news.

Douglas Costa 2022 ⚡️💙🇧🇼