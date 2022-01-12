Duílio Monteiro Alves is informed about Botafogo’s interest in Luan, but the business model prevents the player from leaving

Seeking national titles and, if possible, the Libertadores championship in the 2022 season, Corinthians is in the market looking for reinforcements to qualify the squad of coach Sylvinho. So far, Timão has already announced Paulinho, has signed left-back Bruno Melo and is still in the market looking for a defender and a number 9. However, President Duílio Monteiro Alves still dreams of selling or negotiating athletes who are not are part of the club’s planning.

And who is on Alvinegro’s list of tradables is the attacking midfielder Luan. No mood to continue in Parque São Jorge, Luan already accepts a change of scenery and Duílio Monteiro Alves and the player’s representatives try to find a new club for the medallion. A team that has been interested in the last few days in hiring the professional was Botafogo.

However, Luan’s salary is out of what Glorioso can afford. The information was given by journalist André Rizek this Tuesday, during the “Seleção SporTV”. “Botafogo was a club that studied the possibility of taking Luan on loan, but his salary made that unfeasible”. With this, the parties continue on the market in search of a club that accepts and is able to pay what the attacking midfielder earns.

Luan arrived at Corinthians in early 2020 with ace status, where Timão spent 22 million for 50% of the player’s federative rights. Furthermore, Alvinegro offered a monthly salary of R$ 800 thousand. It is worth remembering that shirt 7 has a contract with the São Paulo club until the end of 2023.