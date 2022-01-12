Dwarf galaxy harbors black hole 200,000 times more massive than the Sun

Using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, researchers have identified a black hole that contains about 200,000 times the mass of the Sun amid gas and dust in the galaxy Mrk 462.

According to a statement from the Chandra team, the discovery of a supermassive black hole in a relatively small galaxy could help astronomers unravel the mystery of how they evolve.

Mrk 462 is a dwarf galaxy that contains a black hole 200,000 times more massive than the Sun. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Dartmouth Coll./J. Parker & R. Hickox; Optical/IR: Pan-STARRS

Containing several hundred million stars, Mrk 462 is considered a dwarf galaxy. Our Milky Way, by contrast, for example, is home to hundreds of billions of stars.

According to the researchers, this is one of the first times a “heavily obscured” black hole has been found in a dwarf galaxy. And although it has much more mass than the Sun, it is considered small. “This black hole in Mrk 462 is among the smallest supermassives,” said Jack Parker of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, USA, who led the study with colleague Ryan Hickox of the same institution. “Black holes like this are notoriously hard to find.”

In the case of larger galaxies, astronomers often find these space phenomena by looking for the rapid movements of stars in galactic centers. However, dwarf galaxies are too small and faint for most current instruments used to detect in this way.

NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, launched in 1999, was used by researchers to observe eight dwarf galaxies. Credit: NASA / MSFC

Team analyzed eight dwarf galaxies in search of supermassive black holes

Another technique that exists is to look for the “signatures” of growing black holes – or signs that they are there – such as gas being heated to millions of degrees and glowing in X-rays as it falls towards one of these. regions of such intense gravitational field.

According to Parker, his team observed eight dwarf galaxies that had previously shown evidence of black hole growth from optical data collected by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). Of those eight, only Mrk 462 showed the X-ray signature of a growing black hole.

The unusually large intensity of high-energy X-rays compared to low-energy X-rays, along with comparisons with data at other wavelengths, indicates that the Mrk 462 black hole is heavily obscured by the gas.

“Because the obscured ones are even harder to detect than the exposed ones, finding this example could mean there are a lot more dwarf galaxies out there with similar black holes,” Hickox said. “This is important because it could help address a big question in astrophysics: how did they get so huge so early in the universe?”

Previous research has shown that these cosmic structures may have reached a billion solar masses when the universe was less than a billion years old, a tiny fraction of its current age. One idea is that these massive objects were created when massive stars collapsed, forming black holes that weighed only about 100 times the mass of the Sun. Theoretical work, however, struggles to explain how they could accumulate more weight quickly enough. to reach the sizes seen in the early universe.

An alternative explanation is that the early universe was already seeded with black holes containing tens of thousands of solar masses when they were created — perhaps from the collapse of gigantic clouds of gas and dust.

A large fraction of dwarf galaxies with supermassive black holes favors the idea that tiny seeds of these first-generation star objects grew surprisingly quickly to form the billion solar-mass objects in the early universe. Another smaller fraction would tip the scales in favor of the idea that black holes began life weighing in the tens of thousands of Suns.

These expectations apply because the conditions necessary for the direct collapse of a giant cloud with a medium-sized black hole must be rare, so a large fraction of dwarf galaxies would not be expected to contain such massive objects. Stellar-mass black holes, on the other hand, are expected in all galaxies.

“We can’t draw strong conclusions from one example, but this result should encourage much more extensive searches for black holes buried in dwarf galaxies,” Parker said. “We’re excited about what we can learn.”

These results were presented at the 239th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Salt Lake City and were part of a virtual press conference held Monday.

