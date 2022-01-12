Dying Light 2’s Campaign Will Actually Last 20 Hours

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

A post from the official account of Dying Light 2 on Twitter caused quite a stir among players recently by saying that the game will need 500 hours invested to reach 100%. In an age of bloated and increasingly long games, players didn’t seem quite willing to put up with such an effort.

The graphic shared by the account represents a very specific style of play amidst many possibilities, for players to enjoy themselves however they prefer. With that in mind, here are some key data:

A gameplay focused on the main story of Dying Light 2 can be completed in approx. 20 hours.

Completing all the side quests, learning about the world’s history, and engaging with all the characters can easily take 80 hours or more , depending on the style of play. Just for comparison, finishing the main story and side quests in the original Dying Light took around 30 hours, but many players have invested hundreds of hours into the game.

According to internal tests, it takes about 500 hours to see absolutely everything the game offers – find all collectibles, listen to all dialogue, seek all easter eggs, see all possible endings and visit all corners of the world.

Below you can check the new graph informed by the game account explaining in more detail the question of hours invested.