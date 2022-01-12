Edenilson at Atlético-MG? Agent goes to Porto Alegre to talk to Inter and should define the future by the end of the week

With a contract until 2023, Edenílson can define his departure from Internacional by the end of the week

Edenílson’s future should be defined by next Friday (14). target of Atlético-MG, the steering wheel and his staff had conversations with the executive director of the International, Paulo Bracks, in recent days.

Both parties view the negotiations as ‘well conducted’, but its representative, Guilherme Miranda, will go to Porto Alegre this week to try to define the situation this week., according to information on the website GE confirmed by the report of ESPN.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

Colorado made it clear that it does not refuse to talk to Galo about the athlete’s departure, but seeks the best terms for the release of shirt 8.

Edenílson has already shown interest in moving to the Minas Gerais club and has an aligned arrangement, but Atlético is still far from what Inter is intended to do.

The player claims that, in the most recent renewal in 2020., he had a verbal agreement for his release, should it be in his interest. The current board and the vice president at the time, Alexandre Chaves Barcellos, deny it.

Galo would have offered 3 million dollars (about R$ 16.9 million), but Colorado wants R$ 30 million. A counter-offer would have been made asking for an exchange for Guga, Savarino and a sum of money for the release. The mining club, however, denies the information.