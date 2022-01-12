Elden Ring is the most wanted game on Steam

Check out the 10 most wanted titles

Among all the most anticipated games coming out this year, none are as talked about as Elden Ring. It’s no wonder that From Software’s new game has already taken awards as the most anticipated game since it was announced. Steam Data Base information shows that Elden Ring is the most desired game on Valve’s platform, passing Dying Light 2.

Elden Ring is now the most wishlisted game by Steam players. The title was for Dying Light 2, which also arrives next month. Something curious is that the SteamDB website does not show the number of people who want Elden Ring, but it does show the number of followers that each game, which is yet to be released, has.

The most curious thing is that Party Animals, a kind of Gang Beasts with cute animals, is the most followed title on Steam among the most desired and that have not yet been released. In this regard, Elden Ring is in second place. The list also reveals that From Software’s new title is in 7th place as the best-selling game among the titles yet to come. Check out the 10 most wanted titles among the unreleased below:

1 – Elden Ring

2 – Dying Light

3 – Party Animals

4 – God Of War

5 – Hollow Knight: Silksong

6 – The Day Before

7 – Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

8 – Total War: Warhammer 3

9 – Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

10 – Starfield



God of War was once the best-selling game for pre-orders on Steam, but according to the list, it sits in 5th place now. Monster Hunter Rise, which officially arrives tomorrow (12) on Steam, is the best-selling pre-order game right now. Unfortunately SteamDB doesn’t show the ranking of all top selling games in advance.

Elden Ring was announced in 2019 and took the most anticipated game award at The Game Awards 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, last year the game also took the most anticipated award at Golden Joystick. After a quiet time, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team began releasing gameplay footage of Elden Ring, in addition to a closed test for consoles. The game arrives on the 25th of February.

Source: SteamDB