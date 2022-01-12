Elenice loses inheritance from rich aunt and gets face on the floor TV News

Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will huff with rage after losing her rich aunt’s inheritance in Um Lugar ao Sol. With the death of her relative, the manipulator will discover that the elderly woman left all her money to a maid. In Pindaíba, Christian/Renato’s mother (Cauã Reymond) will provoke terror in the life of the deceased’s heiress in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After being the victim of a scam by Alípio (Isio Ghelman), the veteran bet her chips on her rich aunt to get out of the hardship. She learned from Teodoro (Fernando Eiras) that the family member was on her last legs and had no one to leave her possessions. Elenice went on to visit the old woman to try to fork the heritage.

She, however, will be flat on her face in this chapter. Wednesday (12) in the plot of Lícia Manzo. The character played by Ana Beatriz Nogueira will discover that her aunt has died and will leave for the health institution in search of her inheritance. But, when she gets there, she will discover that the money ended up in the hands of Penha (undisclosed actress), a former employee of the elderly woman.

Elenice will then pursue the nouveau riche to tempt her to give up the jackpot: “Listen, my daughter, either you invalidate, give up, I don’t know, this will — which clearly was made under duress, or I’m going to have to enter with a process”, begins the prankster.

Penha will even try to talk to the scammer, but the veteran will show that she is committed to getting the money anyway. “Are you sure you want to fight with me? If I never abandoned my aunt in my life, imagine if I’m going to abandon her now, let her be hit like that! Wait for me!”, concludes Barbara’s mother-in-law (Alinne Moraes).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a telenovela that marks the debut of Lícia Manzo at 9 pm and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 14.

