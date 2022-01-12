Elevator collapses at construction site, and man narrowly escapes death – News

  • A doctor saved a dog from being strangled by an elevator at a Tampa, Florida apartment complex

    Assembly/R7

  • According to the WTSP channel, affiliated with CBS, the heroic act was carried out by Mohammed Awad.

    Playback/Twitter/Josh Sidorowicz WTSP

  • A surveillance camera at the site captured the dramatic moment, shared on Facebook by Faris Awad, the doctor’s brother.

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • Upon exiting the elevator to the lobby, the alleged owner of the puppy stopped near the equipment door to adjust the animal’s collar.

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • She apparently noticed that the animal’s leash was stuck…

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • … and tried to press the release button

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • However, the elevator started up and lifted the dog off the floor by the neck.

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • ‘I was basically suffocating’, recalls Awad

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • The doctor tried to break the lead at all costs, but failed on the first attempt. Still, he didn’t give up.

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • ‘I got it at the last minute. The dog had a second or two left,’ he says. Ufa!

    In China, a woman was nearly sliced ​​by a malfunctioning elevator. Check it out below!

    Playback/Video/New York post

  • A woman was nearly sliced ​​by a malfunctioning elevator in a building located in China, according to British tabloid Metro

    Assembly/R7

  • The images were captured by the equipment’s surveillance camera.

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • Upon realizing the failure, the passenger with the tray in her hands walks towards the door

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • However, the elevator starts to rise

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • At the last moment, the woman jumps out.

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • In the record you can hear a big bang

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • Probably the tray she was carrying fell to the floor.

    Playback/Video/Metro

  • There is no information on whether the defect was investigated by Chinese authorities.

    Playback/Video/Metro

