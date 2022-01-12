Elevator collapses at construction site, and man narrowly escapes death – News

A doctor saved a dog from being strangled by an elevator at a Tampa, Florida apartment complex
According to the WTSP channel, affiliated with CBS, the heroic act was carried out by Mohammed Awad.
A surveillance camera at the site captured the dramatic moment, shared on Facebook by Faris Awad, the doctor’s brother.
Upon exiting the elevator to the lobby, the alleged owner of the puppy stopped near the equipment door to adjust the animal’s collar.
She apparently noticed that the animal’s leash was stuck…
… and tried to press the release button
However, the elevator started up and lifted the dog off the floor by the neck.
‘I was basically suffocating’, recalls Awad
The doctor tried to break the lead at all costs, but failed on the first attempt. Still, he didn’t give up.
‘I got it at the last minute. The dog had a second or two left,’ he says. Ufa!
In China, a woman was nearly sliced by a malfunctioning elevator. Check it out below!
A woman was nearly sliced by a malfunctioning elevator in a building located in China, according to British tabloid Metro
The images were captured by the equipment’s surveillance camera.
Upon realizing the failure, the passenger with the tray in her hands walks towards the door
However, the elevator starts to rise
At the last moment, the woman jumps out.
In the record you can hear a big bang
Probably the tray she was carrying fell to the floor.
There is no information on whether the defect was investigated by Chinese authorities.
