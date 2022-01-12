Elevator collapses at construction site, and man narrowly escapes death – News

A doctor saved a dog from being strangled by an elevator at a Tampa, Florida apartment complex Assembly/R7

According to the WTSP channel, affiliated with CBS, the heroic act was carried out by Mohammed Awad. Playback/Twitter/Josh Sidorowicz WTSP

A surveillance camera at the site captured the dramatic moment, shared on Facebook by Faris Awad, the doctor’s brother. Playback/Video/New York post

Upon exiting the elevator to the lobby, the alleged owner of the puppy stopped near the equipment door to adjust the animal’s collar. Bombed at HOUR 7! Erase this! Dog takes revenge on owners who lit fireworks Playback/Video/New York post

She apparently noticed that the animal’s leash was stuck… See also: Gratitude: baby surprises parents by receiving banana as a gift Playback/Video/New York post

… and tried to press the release button Playback/Video/New York post

However, the elevator started up and lifted the dog off the floor by the neck. Worth the click: Animals did things almost impossible to believe in 2019 Playback/Video/New York post

‘I was basically suffocating’, recalls Awad Playback/Video/New York post

The doctor tried to break the lead at all costs, but failed on the first attempt. Still, he didn’t give up. Read more! Influencer covers luxury car bodywork with 2 million crystals Playback/Video/New York post

‘I got it at the last minute. The dog had a second or two left,’ he says. Ufa! In China, a woman was nearly sliced ​​by a malfunctioning elevator. Check it out below! Playback/Video/New York post

A woman was nearly sliced ​​by a malfunctioning elevator in a building located in China, according to British tabloid Metro See also: Suspect tries to pull out a rifle inside a bus and shoots himself Assembly/R7

The images were captured by the equipment’s surveillance camera. Playback/Video/Metro

Upon realizing the failure, the passenger with the tray in her hands walks towards the door Worth the click: In 2019, unfortunate patients had giant worms removed from their bodies Playback/Video/Metro

However, the elevator starts to rise Playback/Video/Metro

At the last moment, the woman jumps out. Read more! Love Express! Newlyweds throw party in train car Playback/Video/Metro

In the record you can hear a big bang Playback/Video/Metro

Probably the tray she was carrying fell to the floor. See also: Fight like Goku! 20 New Year’s Resolutions with wikiHow Tutorials Playback/Video/Metro