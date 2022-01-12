Embodied by reinforcements from Copinha, Fábio Matias takes over the Flamengo group that will start Carioca | Flamengo

New commander in the main field, new commander also in the annexed spaces of the Vulture’s Nest. While Paulo Sousa guided the squad for the first time this Tuesday, in fields 4 and 5 of CT Fábio Matias took on the responsibility of assembling Flamengo that debuts in Carioca, on the 26th, against Portuguesa, on Ilha do Governador.

+ Focusing on the technical part and almost the entire squad available, Paulo Sousa commands first training session at Flamengo

1 of 3 Fabio Matias, coach of Flamengo’s alternative team for Carioca — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF Fabio Matias, coach of Flamengo’s alternative team for Carioca — Photo: Gilvan de Souza / CRF

The coach, who commanded the Under-21 in the first two rounds of the Copa São Paulo, replaces Maurício Souza, who was fired after training on Monday at Ninho. Fábio arrives along with the seven youngsters who were also available for Copinha: Wesley, Marcos Paulo, Cleiton Ryan Luka, Matheus França and Werton.

– I am very happy with my performance and that of the team in both games. In the debut, despite not having scored, I was able to help with a lot of movement and assistance. In the second, the goal came out in another beautiful performance by the team. Now, let’s work on preparing for the Carioca Championship. I feel very honored to be part of this group – said Ryan Luka, who had opportunities with Rogério Ceni in the top team last season and opened the scoring in the 4-0 victory over Floresta last Saturday.

2 of 3 Ryan Luka was used by Ceni in the Brasileirão — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Ryan Luka was used by Ceni in the Brasileirão — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

In addition to the youth team, the squad that is being prepared for the first rounds of Carioca includes João Gomes and Ramon, who are part of the group that will be available to Paulo Sousa for the rest of the season. The Portuguese coach has not yet decided when he will completely take charge of the group with a view to the State.

In the first days of work at the CT, Paulo Sousa called a meeting with Carlos Noval, transition manager, to receive information about the young people who are still in the basic categories and this group that will compete in Carioca.