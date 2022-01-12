End of US stimulus promises stock market turmoil

US interest rates are at zero, but it is likely that they will start to rise from March; In the coming months or weeks, the world is expected to see the rise and fall of the market

JIM WATSON/AFP – 11/22/2021 President Joe Biden observes speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, the US Federal Reserve



In the last two years, the whole world has become accustomed to the heavy hand of governments pumping money into economy and not financial market, in addition to lowering interest rates, to face the consequences of the pandemic. This movement has already been reversed in Brazil. On account of the rise in inflation, since March last year the central bank raises interest rates, which have already gone from 2% per year to the current 9.25%. But the most significant change is expected in the United States. In the next two months, until the meeting of the FOMC, the Federal Reserve committee that decides on interest rates, the country could see an accelerated withdrawal of stimulus.

Today, American interest rates are zero. But, for local analysts, the chance is 70% that they will start to rise as early as March, when the FOMC meets again. For that, the EDF would end in the next two months the purchase of securities in the financial market, in order to provide liquidity to investors. A move that was supposed to last eight months has dropped to four, and can now be done in two. That’s what Mary Daily, the chairman of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, defends. In the structure of the American BC, there is a general president, Jerome Powell, but also local presidents.

At Europe, banks are also preparing for the change. Accelerate lending before the Central Bank of the continent also raises fees. With the change, the impact on the financial market should not be small. A report by American manager Franklin Templeton, specializing in emerging markets, indicates that volatility will increase as the stock markets adapt to the new scenario. There was money left in the market, and that benefited everyone, from bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) to emerging markets, such as Brazil.

If the performance here was bad in the last year, it is because of internal factors, such as the situation of public accounts. In the rest of the world, there was strong appreciation. The good news is that this shift in focus occurs because the crisis is behind us. The moment is different, and central banks can look again at inflation. The bad news is that the financial market, in the coming months (or even weeks), should see a lot of ups and downs in the stock markets.

