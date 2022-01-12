Enjoei (ENJU3) exceeds estimates with previous data from the 4th quarter and shares soar around 10%

Enjoei’s assets (ENJU3) recorded a shooting session on Tuesday (11), between positive data from the company and a day of gains for the retail sector. At 1:50 pm (Brasília time), ENJU3 assets rose 10.26% to R$ 2.58.

The collaborative commerce portal by electronic means reported having closed 2021 with total gross sales (GMV) of R$ 826 million, an increase of 67% compared to the previous year, according to an unaudited operational preview released on Monday (10) at night. .

In the fourth quarter, the company’s GMV reached R$ 251 million, an increase of 26% in relation to the immediately previous quarter and 55% on an annual basis, mainly driven by the resumption of investments in ‘branding’ and a good performance during the Black Friday.

Bradesco BBI highlighted that Enjoei’s annual GMV in the fourth quarter of 2021 came above short-term expectations. The bank’s forecast was up 47% and the advance was 55%, driven by the recovery in marketing investments and the introduction of a zero-fee first transaction for new sellers.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for Enjoei’s share, and a target price of R$10, or a 327% increase compared to Monday’s (10th) quotation of R$2.34.

XP also highlights that the acceleration of growth reflects investments in branding and the company’s good performance during Black Friday.

In addition, Enjoei also announced an update to its commercial policy, adjusting the commission from 13% to 18%, which should contribute to the recomposition of the take-rate (percentage of gain per operation) and margins as of the first quarter of 2022

XP highlighted seeing the data as positive, but maintains a neutral recommendation and a target price of BRL 7.50 per share (still a 220% upside potential), as it sees profitability as a risk for the fourth quarter and a scenario macroeconomic still challenging in 2022.

(with Reuters)

